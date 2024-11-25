Black Hat MEA 2024 Opens Tomorrow in Riyadh, Marking Global Cybersecurity Show’s Largest Edition Yet

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA), the fastest-growing cybersecurity event in the world, will open the doors to its largest edition yet tomorrow at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Riyadh.Running until November 28, the three-day show will span 53,000 square meters of exhibition space – a 51 per cent uplift on last year makes it the largest cybersecurity event by space. More than 40,000 attendees are expected at this year’s fourth edition, including more than 330 speakers from 150 nations, 450 global brands, and 30 cybersecurity startups. The event will host six national pavilions representing the USA, Canada, India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.Speaking ahead of the event tomorrow, Faisal Al-Khamisi, the SAFCSP Chairman, said: “Hosting events such as Blackhat MEA in Saudi Arabia exemplifies the nation’s ambition to be at the forefront of the cybersecurity field. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, we aim to cultivate a secure digital environment that promotes global cybersecurity collaboration, drives innovation, and develops skilled talent through initiatives like this global event.”Industry Leaders in CybersecurityAn Executive Summit will gather 100-plus CISOs and senior executives to share strategies, experiences, and insights on subjects as varied as safeguarding critical infrastructure to AI, ethical hacking, and the coevolution between humans and machines. Featuring an impressive line-up of global experts and industry titans from Fortune 500 companies, the Summit will include the likes of Lori Wade, Chief Data Officer of the US Intelligence Community and Richard Rushing, CISO, Motorola Mobility, as well as Dr Kevin Jones, Global CISO, Bayer; Justin Ong, CISO & Chief Privacy Officer, Panasonic; Abdullah AlJaber, CISO, ROSHN; and Gary Hayslip, CSO, SoftBank Investment Advisors.This week’s event is packed with compelling, interactive features including the Cyberseed Startup Competition where eight cutting-edge startups vie for the title of Cybersecurity Champion 2024 and a prize of US$30,000 by showcasing innovative cybersecurity solutions to global investors, decision-makers, and tech buyers.The Activity Zone will be home to a jeopardy-style Capture the Flag tournament featuring more than 1,000 participants, as well as 11 hacking zones exploring sectors such as automotive, aviation, and smart homes. The dynamic campus space features a 75 per cent increase in content, as well as a new series of closed-door workshops designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.Saudi Leads Growth in Cybersecurity InnovationBlack Hat MEA 2024 is further solidifying Riyadh’s status as a key player in the global cybersecurity arena, offering cutting-edge insights and exclusive access to the experts who are shaping the future of cybersecurity, ensuring the region is well-equipped to tackle the evolving threat landscape. “Black Hat MEA will feature groundbreaking advancements in quantum computing, cryptography, threat detection, and AI-driven solutions,” said Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President, Tahaluf. “With leading names like NetWitness, Cisco, KPMG, and Google Cloud, the event serves as a hub for global innovation and collaboration.“Saudi Arabia’s growing economy and strategic investments in technology make it a prime destination for cybersecurity advancements. Hosting an event of this magnitude not only tackles urgent cyber challenges by uniting top minds from military intelligence, government, and industry but also drives significant economic impact. Black Hat MEA 2024 enhances business tourism to the Kingdom, strengthens international partnerships, and contributes to local growth. By staging one of the largest-ever Capture the Flag tournaments in the GCC, it firmly establishes Saudi Arabia as a global cybersecurity leader,” added Mander.The expansive exhibitor profile boasts 450-plus brands – 240 of which are show newcomers; and close to 50 from Saudi Arabia – that, together, reach every area of cybersecurity needs. New to the event are Jamf (USA), Blackberry (USA), Darktrace (UK), Endace (Australia), and Penta Security (South Korea)“Events like Black Hat MEA are vital for addressing the pressing challenges shaping the future of cybersecurity,” said Lakshmi Hanspal, Strategic Advisor and Investor at Silicon Valley CISO Investments. “I’m honoured to join the global cybersecurity community on this premier platform for innovation and collaboration.”Riyadh: A Global Hub For CybersecurityThe continual growth of Black Hat MEA is transforming the event into a movement shaping the global cybersecurity dialogue with hands-on training, mentorship workshops and groundbreaking keynotes delivering an essential space for knowledge exchange and collaboration.Event organizers Tahaluf expect this week’s show to also set a new visitor attendance record, with early pre-registrations recording a 16 per cent year-on-year uplift. Mander added: “With a rapidly growing platform, Black Hat MEA underscores Riyadh’s emergence as a global hub for cybersecurity innovation, bringing together the world’s brightest minds to tackle the sector’s most pressing challenges. Black Hat MEA 2024 is where the future of cybersecurity begins.”

