North West Legislature on oversight visit to Shaft 11 in Stilfontein

On Friday, 22 November 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon. Freddy Sonakile conducted an oversight visit to Shaft 11 in Stilfontein, following media reports of illegal miners trapped underground. The Committee began with a briefing by SAPS at Stilfontein Police Station, where an in-camera report was presented due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of investigations. The briefing included updates on the number of illegal miners retrieved so far, their nationalities, the status of cases, intelligence efforts underway, and strategies for retrieving the remaining individuals underground.

The Committee raised critical questions concerning the humanitarian measures in place to prevent a crisis, the roles of relevant stakeholders such as the Departments of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and Department of Home Affairs, and the operational costs of the rescue efforts.

Following the briefing, the Committee conducted a site inspection. While professional rescue machinery began its assessment of the shaft’s depth, the area remained cordoned off. The Committee emphasised on the priority of safely retrieving the miners and ensuring accountability. Hon. Freddy Sonakile reiterated that South Africa’s Constitutional Democracy demands the protection of everyone’s rights. “While the immediate priority is to rescue the illegal miners and ensure their safety, it must be clear that they entered the shaft illegally and must face the consequences of their actions. Law enforcement must ensure that these individuals are arrested and held accountable under the law, while also addressing the systemic challenges that allow such illegal activities to persist,” said Hon. Sonakile.

The Committee concluded by announcing plans to summon all relevant stakeholders next year to evaluate this incident comprehensively and develop proactive measures to address illegal mining and its associated risks. The Committee commended SAPS for its efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to oversight and accountability in addressing this complex issue.

