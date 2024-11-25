Serious Games Market to Level Up to $32.72 Billion by 2030, Transforming Education and Training: Allied Market Research

Serious Games Market Size

With the rapid rise in mobile gaming in the past five years, smartphones are anticipated to gain market traction in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serious games market was pegged at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4485 The market is impacted by factors such as increase in need for better user engagement platforms across enterprises, surge in usage of mobile-based educational games, and significant adoption of virtual reality in training & development activities. However, lack of awareness about the advantages & usage of serious game, and unsuitable game design are anticipated to hamper the serious games market size.Rise in demand for better user engagement platforms across organizations, improvement in learning outcomes, adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and rise in use of mobile-based educational games have boosted the growth of the global serious games market . However, unsuitable game designs and lack of awareness regarding the advancements and use of serious games hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of social networks and inclination toward interactive advertisements coupled with large-scale digitization would unlock new opportunities in the future.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:✦ Increasing demand for healthcare applications: The healthcare industry represents a significant growth opportunity for Serious Games. Serious Games are being increasingly used in healthcare for rehabilitation and therapy, and as a tool for improving patient outcomes.✦ Growing demand for training and education solutions: The need for effective and engaging training and education solutions is increasing across a wide range of industries. Serious Games offer a unique way of delivering training and education, which can lead to better learning outcomes and improved performance.✦ Expansion into new industries: Serious Games are being used in a growing number of industries beyond their traditional applications in education and training. For example, they are being used in healthcare, defense, and corporate training, among others. This creates new opportunities for players to develop Serious Games that meet the specific needs of these industries.✦ Focus on gamification: The use of gamification in Serious Games is becoming increasingly popular. Players can capitalize on this trend by developing Serious Games that incorporate game elements and mechanics in non-game contexts to make learning more engaging and motivating.✦ Increasing adoption of mobile-based Serious Games: With the widespread use of mobile devices, there is an increasing trend towards mobile-based Serious Games. Players can capitalize on this trend by developing Serious Games that are optimized for mobile devices and offer anytime, anywhere learning experiences.✦ Customization and personalization of Serious Games: The ability to customize and personalize Serious Games is becoming increasingly important. Players can offer customization and personalization features in their Serious Games to meet the specific needs and preferences of different learners🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/serious-games-market/purchase-options The report segments the global serious games market on the basis of analysis gaming platform, applications, industry vertical, and region.𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including console, PC, and others.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the simulation and training segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the research and planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.The global serious games industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4485 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲, 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐃𝐈𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓,𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝,𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧,𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲On the basis of gaming platform, in 2020 the smartphone segment dominated the serious games market size.Depending on application, the simulation and training segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 of serious games market share. However, the research and planning segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of the industry vertical segment, the education segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the government segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast periodOn the basis of region, the serious games industry was dominated by Asia-Pacific region in 2020. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

