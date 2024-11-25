Electoral Commission on municipal by-election results of 21 November

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained their seats in the by-elections held on 20 December 2024, while the Patriotic Alliance won a seat previously held by the ANC.

The new ANC Councillor is:

Ndileka Rosemary Xameni, in ward 23 in the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality, EC129, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 59,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 67,14% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 53,45%.

The new DA Councillor is:

Deidrée Carol De Vos, in ward 30 in the City of Cape Town Municipality, CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 42,60% of the total votes cast, compared to 60.60% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 34,55%.

The new PA councillor is:

Monica Bottom, in ward 06 in the Matzikama Municipality, WC011, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections with 39,74% of the total votes cast, compared to 37,76% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 57,92.

