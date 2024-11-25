ZilMoney Co-Founder Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Dr Saheer Nelliparamban Dr Saheer Nelliparamban ZilMoney Logo OnlineCheckWriter Logo

Recognized for Transitioning from Medicine to Fintech & IT with the Innovation in Business Leadership.

Being part of the Forbes Business Council is a great opportunity to collaborate with visionaries and contribute ideas that inspire growth and innovation in the business world.” — Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, Co-Founder of ZilMoney and OnlineCheckWriter, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for accomplished business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban’s path has been one of remarkable change and dedication. He completed his medical degree (MBBS) from Wuhan University, followed by an MBA in Hospital Management. He served as a physician in government and private hospitals for more than a decade. During the COVID-19 pandemic he developed CoviNET, a software that streamlined patient flow in overwhelmed hospitals. However, his passion for technology led him to switch careers, co-founding ZilMoney and OnlineCheckWriter with his brother, Sabeer Nelli.

Both platforms have become essential for businesses, offering tools for managing payments, tracking transactions, and integrating with major accounting systems like QuickBooks. They help businesses handle everything from checks to ACH payments, wire transfers, and more, simplifying financial operations in a secure and efficient way.

Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban comes from a close-knit family rooted in education and service. His mother was a teacher, and his father, a civil engineer, served the government for over 30 years. His brothers, Sabeer Nelli and Sageer Nelli, are also successful entrepreneurs. Dr. Nelliparamban is married to Baby Sabana, and they are proud parents to two daughters, Roohi Nelliparamban and Hoori Nelliparamban, who are currently attending school.

"Joining the Forbes Business Council is not just an honor but a chance to collaborate and learn from inspiring leaders across industries," said Dr. Nelliparamban. "My work with ZilMoney and OnlineCheckWriter is about making financial tools accessible and effective for businesses, and I look forward to sharing these experiences and learning from this vibrant community. I am excited to bring my experiences to this platform and continue making a positive impact."

As a member, Dr. Nelliparamban will contribute to Forbes through thought leadership articles and expert panels, sharing insights from his unique journey across healthcare, technology, and business. Membership in the Forbes Business Council provides Dr. Nelliparamban with exclusive opportunities to connect with other leaders, contribute thought leadership articles, and share insights on Forbes.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). It brings together accomplished leaders and entrepreneurs to connect and thrive.

