SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County Offers 24/7 Emergency Restoration and Cleaning Services

SHAKOPEE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERVPRO of Coon Rapids/Central Anoka County announces the enhancement of its 24/7 emergency restoration and cleaning services for residential and commercial properties in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. With over two decades of experience and more than 1,000 successful restorations annually, the company reinforces its commitment to rapid response times and professional restoration services.

"In emergency situations, every minute counts," says Ms. Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communications at SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County. "Our team arrives on-site within an hour of receiving a call, whether it's a flooded basement at 2 PM or fire damage in a high-rise at 2 AM."

Operating from a 19,000-square-foot facility equipped with advanced drying and cleaning equipment, SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County specializes in water damage cleanup and fire damage restoration. The company's IICRC-certified technicians bring over 100 years of combined experience to every project.

Recent client testimonials highlight the company's commitment to excellence. "Highly recommend-Curtis and his crew Antonio and Allen. They were very professional and thorough," says client jacqui3030. "They were ontime and explained everything in detail."

Another satisfied customer, ali boone, shares: "Colton, Doc, and Wazzy were INCREDIBLE!!! They were knowledgeable, hardworking, kind, patient, joyful, willing, wise… Everything you need when your house has flooded and you need help!"

The company's comprehensive services include:

• Water Damage Cleanup: The company has the experience and expertise to handle any water damage situation, from flooded basements to burst pipes.

• Fire Damage Restoration: Helps recover from a fire by cleaning up smoke and soot damage, removing debris, and restoring your property to its pre-loss condition.

• Mold Remediation: The company can safely and effectively remove mold, preventing further damage and health risks.

• Storm Damage Restoration: Cleans up and repairs damage caused by storms, including wind, hail, and flooding.

• Biohazard Cleanup: SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County can safely and discreetly clean up biohazardous materials, such as blood, bodily fluids, and sewage.

“Thank you Tom Erickson for your help, and I look forward to working with you again," adds client Kati LaVigne, emphasizing the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

With an impressive 98% net promoter score over the past three years, SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County continues to set industry standards for quality and reliability in restoration services.

To learn more about SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County’s restoration and cleaning services or to request emergency assistance, call (952) 473-4837or visit the company website.

About SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County:

SERVPRO of Coon Rapids / Central Anoka County has been serving the Twin Cities area for over 20 years, restoring and repairing more than 1,000 homes annually affected by fire, smoke, water, and mold damage. A trusted leader in restoration, SERVPRO combines a highly trained, IICRC-certified team with state-of-the-art equipment to offer comprehensive cleaning and restoration solutions. Known for their quick response and dedication to quality, SERVPRO remains committed to exceeding customer expectations through every step of the restoration process.

