Communities rally in landmark year of domestic violence reform

Release date: 25/11/24

In a year of significant action undertaken by the Malinauskas Government to tackle the prevalence of domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV), communities across South Australia will unite during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence to take a stand against violence towards women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism is an international campaign led by the United Nations to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as a violation of basic human rights.

Candlelit vigils and events are planned in locations including the Adelaide Hills, Gawler, Port Noarlunga, Mount Gambier, Berri and Goolwa.

The State Government is progressing significant domestic, family and sexual violence – in prevention, early intervention, response and recovery and healing with significant legislative and policy change and investment delivered.

The Royal Commission into DFSV, initiated by the State Government, is well underway, with public hearings commencing last week. Led by Commissioner Natasha Stott-Despoja AO, the Commission is hearing from survivors and those working in the sector. Its online ‘Share with Us’ survey is open until 10 December.

The Royal Commission will assess all facets of South Australia’s system and how our efforts across government, sector and community are co-ordinated, and has the powers to recommend policy, legislative, administrative and structural reform.

The State Government has progressed comprehensive legislative reforms to combat DFSV, including introducing legislation to criminalise coercive control, passing legislation mandating electronic monitoring in bail conditions for those who violently breach DV-related intervention orders, enshrining 15 days paid DFSV leave in the South Australian Fair Work Act, while also establishing crucial support systems through new DFSV prevention and recovery hubs, support for perpetrator intervention programs and court assistance services and addressing housing insecurity.

Running annually from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, International Human Rights Day, the 16 Days campaign calls for collective action to prevent and address all forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, and psychological harm.

For more information on the 16 Days of Activism in South Australia and events near you, click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Domestic, family and sexual violence is pervasive, gendered and has horrific consequences for women and children. It is not acceptable and it is preventable.

The 16 Days of Activism provides an opportunity for individuals, communities, governments and organisations to collectively raise awareness, stand together, support each other and call out the gender inequality and harmful attitudes toward women that drive this scourge.

This year’s theme is ‘#NoExcuse. Unite to End Violence Against Women’. And unite and spread the message that there is no excuse we must. Because the fact that one woman is killed every four days in this country is devastating and demands that we unite and use our power to drive change and send a very clear message to those who perpetrate violence that it has no place in our community.

The candlelight vigils are a poignant reminder of those we have lost, the terrible impact of domestic, family, and sexual violence and the importance of working together to prevent and end violence against women and girls in all its forms.