LIV Golf Adelaide world’s best golf event - again

Release date: 25/11/24

LIV Golf Adelaide has been named the World's Best Golf Event for the second year in a row at the World Golf Awards.

The 11th annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony was held in Madeira in Portugal over the weekend.

This year’s LIV Golf Adelaide attracted more than 94,000 fans to the Grange Golf Club across April 26-28 – with more than 40 per cent of ticket buyers from outside of South Australia and fans from more than 30 different countries in attendance.

The tournament featured a thrilling finish on the Sunday with LIV’s first ever team play-off hole, which saw all-Australian Ripper GC win the team competition.

This is the second year in a row LIV Golf Adelaide has won this prestigious award, after the inaugural 2023 tournament also took out the World’s Best Golf Event prize.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the World Sports Event of the Year at the Sports Business Awards to be announced on November 29 in London.

Next year’s LIV Golf Adelaide tournament will be held on February 14-16, with tickets on sale now at LIVGolf.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf Adelaide is firmly establishing itself as one of the world’s best golf events – and it is great for our state for this to be recognised on the global stage.

As the reputation of LIV Golf Adelaide continues to grow, it means more people from outside South Australia will choose to come here to experience it for themselves, which is good news for our economy, and particularly our hospitality sector.

This year’s LIV Golf event was even better than the first and work is well underway to go one better again in 2025.