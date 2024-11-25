China Vegetables and Fruits Market Set to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 6.64% from 2024 to 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐯𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟑𝟒𝟒.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟗𝟖.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is anticipated to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔𝟒% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market
The surge in demand for fresh produce, driven by increasing health-conscious consumer preferences, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, advancements in agricultural practices, improvements in supply chain infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting agricultural sustainability are further expected to contribute to market expansion.
In 2023, the Chinese vegetable and fruit market was already one of the largest in the world, benefiting from its vast agricultural landscape and technological innovations in farming and distribution. With the growing focus on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, demand for fruits and vegetables is expected to rise across urban and rural regions alike.
The market's growth trajectory is supported by the evolving consumer trends favoring organic and locally sourced produce. Additionally, as the middle class continues to expand, consumers are becoming more willing to spend on premium vegetables and fruits that align with their health and wellness goals.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Urbanization significantly influences China's vegetables and fruits market. As the urban population grows, there's a notable shift in dietary preferences towards fresh produce. As of 2023, China's urban population has surpassed 60%, a substantial increase from just 36% in 2000. This urban shift correlates with a 40% rise in vegetable consumption per capita and a 30% increase in fruit consumption in urban areas compared to rural regions. The change in living environments has altered shopping habits. In 2022, approximately 70% of urban dwellers preferred purchasing fresh produce from supermarkets and online platforms, compared to 30% in 2010. This shift has driven supermarkets to stock 50% more fresh produce compared to a decade ago.
Urban residents, with higher disposable incomes, are willing to spend 25% more on premium quality fruits and vegetables than rural consumers. This trend has led to the rapid expansion of the organic produce sector, which saw a 20% annual growth in urban areas over the past five years.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co., Ltd.
• Bonduelle
• Bright Food Group
• Chiquita Brands International Sàrl
• COFCO corporation
• Conagra Brands, Inc.
• Dole plc
• Driscoll's
• Fesa UK Ltd
• Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.
• Fruco plc
• Jinan Gogo International Trade Co., Ltd.
• Jinan Good Future International Trading Co., Ltd.
• Joyvio Group Co. Ltd.
• Kühne + Heitz B.V.
• Laiwu Manhing Vegetables Fruits Corporation
• Nationwide Produce Plc
• Qingdao Happy Farmer Fruit & Vegetable Co.,Ltd
• S&A Group Holdings Limited
• Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
• Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group)
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Vegetables
• Potato
• Carrot
• Spinach
• Beetroot
• Onion
• Cucumber
• Silverbeet
• Broccoli
• Pumpkin
• Celery
• Peas
• Mushrooms
• Sweet Potato
• Yam
• Garlic
• Shallot
• Cauliflower
• Cabbage
• Radishes
• Others
• Exotic Vegetables
• Cherry Tomatoes
• Lettuce
• Asparagus
• Kale
• Brussels Sprouts
• Zucchini
• Cauliflower Romanesco
• Artichoke
• Red Cabbage
• Edamame Soybean
• Parsley
• Baby Corn
• Bok-Choy
• Chinese Cabbage
• Coloured Capsicum
• Lemongrass
• Rosemary
• Basil
• Thyme
• Arugula
• Others
• Fruits
• Apple
• Pears
• Banana
• Mango
• Oranges
• Lemon
• Litchi
• Guava
• Pomegranate
• Grapefruits
• Table Grapes
• Mandarins
• Limes
• Nectarines
• Apricots
• Peaches
• Plums
• Watermelons
• Rockmelons
• Fresh Cherries
• Honeydew Melons
• Tomatoes
• Others
• Exotic Fruits
• Horned Melons
• Berries
• Salak
• Rambutan
• Durian
• Mangosteen
• Camu Camu
• Persimmon
• Dragon Fruit
• Avocado
• Longan
• Sapodilla
• Jackfruit
• Star Fruit
• Passion Fruit
• Pomela
• Kumquat
• Satsumas
• Water Apple
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Fresh
• Canned
• Frozen
• Dried & Dehydrated
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Inorganic
• Organic
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Household
• Commercial
• Hospitality
• Corporate Offices
• Healthcare Facilities
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• B2B Sales
• B2C Sales
• Hypermarket/ Supermarket
• Local Market
• Convenience & Specialty Stores
• Online Retail
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/china-vegetables-and-fruits-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+ +1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.