Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine
CASE#: 24B4007162
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2024 at approximately 2308 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland
ACCUSED: Nicole Brouillard
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Possession of cocaine, Possession of methamphetamine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 24, 2024, at approximately 2308 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a tip for two people in a parking area using illegal drugs. Troopers responded to the area and located Nicole Brouillard and another individual inside a vehicle. Upon interacting with the individuals Troopers observed indicators of drug use. Troopers were granted consent to search the vehicle and subsequently located suspected cocaine and methamphetamine inside Brouillard’s backpack. Brouillard was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
