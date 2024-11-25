Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine

CASE#: 24B4007162

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2024 at approximately 2308 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Brouillard

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Possession of cocaine, Possession of methamphetamine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 24, 2024, at approximately 2308 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a tip for two people in a parking area using illegal drugs. Troopers responded to the area and located Nicole Brouillard and another individual inside a vehicle. Upon interacting with the individuals Troopers observed indicators of drug use. Troopers were granted consent to search the vehicle and subsequently located suspected cocaine and methamphetamine inside Brouillard’s backpack. Brouillard was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

