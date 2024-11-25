Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to Surpass $60.34 Billion by 2028, Driving Strategic Insights: AMR

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by Type, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,”The global data analytics outsourcing market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $60.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2028.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/784 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:➢ Opera Solutions LLC➢ Capgemini➢ ZS Associates, Inc.➢ Wipro Ltd.➢ Genpact Ltd.➢ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.➢ Accenture➢ Mu Sigma, Inc.➢ Fractal Analytics Ltd➢ IBM CorporationData analytics outsourcing is a cooperation model under which a company entrusts a service provider with its data and gets access to insightful reporting. At the same time, the provider takes care of everything else such as infrastructure setup & support, data management, and data analysis.Outsourcing data analytics to expert service providers helps one enhance data processing accuracy, improve related workflows, and get better insights that aid informed decision-making. Besides, companies specialized in data analytics outsourcing use the latest tools & technologies and update them continually to ensure the best results for their clients.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market/purchase-options In 2020, the global data analytics outsourcing market share was dominated by the predictive analytics, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as enterprises are adopting analytics techniques to analyze structured and unstructured data, which enables them to make better decisions, thereby creating more opportunities for descriptive analytics in the coming years. At the same time, the development of e-commerce is also an opportunity for the descriptive data analysis market.The global data analytics outsourcing market is analyzed across type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the predictive segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2028. The prescriptive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟕.𝟐% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the sales analytics segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2028. Simultaneously, the supply chain analytics segment would grow at the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟓.𝟏% from 2021 to 2028.Based on region, the region across North America garnered the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data analytics outsourcing market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟕.𝟐% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/784 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By type, in 2020, the predictive segment is estimated to be the major data analytics outsourcing market shareholder . However, prescriptive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the sales analytics segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. However, the other segment that comprises digital advertisement, anomaly detection, and safety enhancement is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region-wise, the data analytics outsourcing market was dominated by North America. 