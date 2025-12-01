Operating Room Equipment Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 27.4 billion by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR

Operating Room Equipment Market Forecast 2032

Rise in number of hospitals, surge in investments in OR equipment, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Operating Room Equipment Market By Type (Anesthesia Machines, Electrosurgical Devices, Multi-parameter Patient Monitors, Surgical Imaging Devices, Operating Tables, Operating Room Lights, Surgical Navigation Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global operating room equipment industry generated USD 16.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: -• Steris Corporation• Stryker Corporation• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Getinge Group• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA• General Electric Company• Medtronic, Plc.• Mizuho SOI• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4237 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Rise in number of hospitals, surge in investments in operating room (OR) equipment, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global operating room equipment market. However, high costs associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in some countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, regulatory approvals for different OR equipment and untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -Based on type, the operating tables segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global operating room equipment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of surgical procedures and surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the multi-parameter patient monitors segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increase in number of surgical procedures.Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global operating room equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to large number of patients visiting hospitals for treatments regarding neurological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic disorders. However, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to untapped potential of emerging countries and technological advancements in OR equipment.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global operating room equipment market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to significant rise in investments and increase in number of partnerships and acquisitions. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to Increase in demand for OR equipment and surge in awareness about minimally invasive procedures in the region. 