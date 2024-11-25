Network Traffic Analytics Market to Hit $3.11 Billion by 2026, Pioneering Smarter Cybersecurity Solutions

Network Traffic Analytics Market Growth

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the network traffic analytics market analysis.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network traffic analytics market size generated $865.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06053 Increase in need for real-time network data analysis, growth in adoption of advanced technologies, and rise in the amount of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks are the key factors which drives the network traffic analytics market growth . However, accessibility to free network traffic analysis tools is restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, advent of 5G technology is anticipated to provide NTA market opportunity in forthcoming years.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global network traffic analytics market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region.Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-traffic-analytics-market/purchase-options Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2019 to 2026.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞,𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬,𝐒𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜,𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐍𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬,𝐀𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06053 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.On the basis of organization size, the large organizations segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.In terms of end user, the enterprises segment dominated the global network traffic analytics industry in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

