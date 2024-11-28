inQuba celebrates its success at the 2024 Assegai Awards, earning recognition across four prestigious categories

inQuba Assegai Awards Winner

inQuba’s Award-Winning Debut: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the Prestigious Assegai Awards.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work, creativity + collaboration of our talented team. We are honored to be acknowledged for our contributions to transforming customer experiences.” — Michael Renzon

SANDTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- inQuba is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the prestigious Assegai Awards, where the company was honored with four awards across multiple categories. This recognition underscores inQuba’s commitment to innovation, data-driven excellence, and transformative customer engagement. While these awards are well established, this is the first year that inQuba has participated and we are proud of the results. The Assegai Awards prioritize business benefits in their evaluation criteria.The awards received by inQuba include:Data-Inspired Insight: Recognizing a strategic approach to leveraging data for impactful business transformation.Integrated Campaign: Celebrating a seamless and empowering strategy that fostered meaningful connections across channels.CRM – Customer Loyalty Campaign: Acknowledging a groundbreaking campaign that redefined engagement and strengthened customer loyalty.Data-Driven Technology: Highlighting success in unlocking valuable insights through advanced technology and analytics.These accolades reflect inQuba’s dedication to helping organizations create personalized, impactful journeys that drive measurable results. By combining cutting-edge technology with innovative strategies and message creativity, inQuba continues to shape the future of journey management and customer engagement.About inQubainQuba is a next-generation Customer Journey SaaS platform for analyzing and optimizing customer acquisition, retention, conversion, channel and customer cost-of-ownership strategies.inQuba uses diverse data sets, advanced analytics and AI to obtain deep insights into customer journeys, customer behaviour and the customer experience. Using these insights and its proprietary methodology inQuba tests and optimizes the digital and people nudges (including eMail, SMS and WhatsApp) to ensure journey goal completion within sales, servicing and customer engagement journeys all with the objective of ensuring stellar business benefits.inQuba is highly rated by leading analysts Gartner and Forrester as a high-innovator customer journey platform. The company has clients across the US, UK, Africa, and APAC with a focus on financial services, insurance, telco and retail industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.