Bruce Schneier Joins FireCompass as Advisor to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Automated Penetration Testing

FireCompass' approach to automating penetration testing of complex, multi-stage attacks is the next level of penetration testing. Agent AI is a promising way to solve this otherwise hard problem.” — Bruce Schneier

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FireCompass, a leader in AI-powered Penetration Testing, Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART), and NextGen Attack Surface Management (ASM), is thrilled to announce that Bruce Schneier , an internationally renowned security technologist, has joined the company as an Advisor. Schneier’s expertise in security will play a pivotal role in helping FireCompass drive innovation and empower organizations to stay ahead of attackers by redefining how they approach proactive cybersecurity.Often referred to as a “security guru” by The Economist, Schneier is one of the most prominent figures in cybersecurity. He is the author of 14 books, including the New York Times bestseller A Hacker’s Mind, as well as hundreds of essays and academic papers that have shaped the industry. His widely-read blog, Schneier on Security, and newsletter, Crypto-Gram, influence over 250,000 professionals globally. Schneier also serves as a Fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and a Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.“Bruce Schneier is a living legend in cyber security. His pioneering works in the area of cryptography, public safety as well as attack trees are an inspiration for the entire industry,” said Bikash Barai , CEO and Co-Founder of FireCompass. “Bruce’s unique insights will help us transform how organizations think about offensive security, enabling them to be as proactive as attackers using our AI-based Pen Testing & Red Teaming Platform”.Revolutionizing Defense by Thinking Like AttackersBruce Schneier joins FireCompass at a time when organizations are under immense pressure to defend vast and growing attack surfaces. FireCompass’ platform uses generative AI-powered penetration testing to autonomously emulate real-world attacks, continuously test defenses, and uncover vulnerabilities before attackers do. Unlike traditional penetration testing, which involves multiple tools and manual effort, FireCompass eliminates the need for repetitive manual tasks, significantly improving delivery speed and the depth and breadth of testing.“FireCompass is tackling one of cybersecurity’s most critical challenges—helping defenders match the speed and persistence of attackers in a constantly changing landscape,” said Bruce Schneier. “Their approach to automating penetration testing of complex, multi-stage attacks is the next level of penetration testing. Agent AI is a promising way to solve this otherwise hard problem. I’m excited to contribute to their mission and help organizations stay ahead of emerging threats.”Addressing the Challenge of Prioritizing Exploitable VulnerabilitiesThe National Vulnerability Database (NVD), managed by NIST, now tracks over 253,000 vulnerabilities, adding new entries daily. OWASP has multiple classes of vulnerabilities for Web Applications, Cloud, IOT, and more. The sheer volume leaves many security teams struggling to determine which vulnerabilities are exploitable and prioritize accordingly.FireCompass’ Risk-based prioritization addresses this gap and minimizes alert fatigue by using its Attack Trees, Pen Test, and Red Team playbooks to find which vulnerability is exploitable. This reduces the patching alert fatigue and patching overload.Additionally, FireCompass’ Day 1 CVE Asset Exposure Playbook, identifies critical and high-severity vulnerabilities within 24 hours of disclosure, thus enabling organizations to proactively identify and remediate risks, reducing exposure to emerging threats before attackers exploit them.About FireCompassFireCompass is a SaaS platform for AI-powered Penetration Testing, Continuous Automated Red Teaming & NextGen Attack Surface Management. The platform continuously indexes and monitors the deep, dark, and surface web to map out an organization's digital attack surface, including Shadow IT blind spots. It automatically launches safe multi-stage attacks, mimicking real attackers, to help identify attack paths before hackers do. FireCompass and its leadership team hold multiple patents for their innovative approach to automated penetration testing and red teaming and are trusted by Fortune 1000 companies. FireCompass has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle, GigaOm Radar Report, IDC Innovator & RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase. For more information, visit www.firecompass.com

