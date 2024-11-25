Perseus Mining General Meeting Results
Perth, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 November 2024 at 3pm AWST. All six resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are set out on the next page.
