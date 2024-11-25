OPPOLIA Unveils Exciting Dealership Opportunities at BIG 5 Global 2024

big5 invitation from oppolia oppolia whole-house designs oppolia middle east dealer stores

Big 5 Global returns Nov 26–29 at Dubai World Trade Centre. OPPOLIA Home joins to showcase minimalist designs and explore partnerships.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big 5 Global, the premier construction event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), is returning its 45th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 26 to 29. This event will unite industry professionals from urban development, construction, geospatial, and facilities management from around the globe. OPPOLIA Home , a leading name in minimalist-style home furnishings, will participate and is excited to welcome visitors to explore valuable partnership opportunities.OPPOLIA Exhibition Information at BIG5 2024- Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE- Time: November 26th to 29th- Stand No: PAV A20-Scheduling: Book an Appointment and OPPOLIA will confirm appointments within 24 hours.About OPPOLIA HomeAs a premier custom home furnishings brand under the prestigious OPPEIN HOME GROUP Inc., OPPOLIA is at the forefront of delivering highly functional and aesthetically elegant home solutions. Specializing in modern minimalism with Italian design influences, OPPOLIA offers comprehensive, turnkey solutions for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Each product is crafted from high-quality materials sourced from trusted suppliers such as Hettich and Blum, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety. OPPOLIA’s design philosophy emphasizes creating luxurious yet comfortable spaces tailored to the preferences of discerning homeowners.Dealership Opportunities with OPPOLIA"We have been establishing our global dealership connections," said Kella, OPPOLIA's Business Development Manager for the Middle East. "In recent years, we have partnered with excellent dealers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Middle Eastern countries. This market is full of potential, and we look forward to engaging with enthusiastic visitors at the Big 5."OPPOLIA is actively seeking global dealers. As a dealer, you will receive support through intelligent design tools, professional training, marketing assistance, and financial incentives. During the fair, OPPOLIA’s experts will provide in-depth information about products, pricing, and franchise policies , while showcasing product samples for visitors to explore firsthand.OPPOLIA will also provide opportunities for one-to-one conversations with experts to discuss potential business opportunities. It will be an ideal time for ambitious investors to talk with a top-tier company in the home furnishing industry. Book an Appointment with OPPOLIA at BIG5, and meet us at the exhibition.

