TOMORROW: Governor Newsom continues ‘California Jobs First’ tour in Kern County

KERN COUNTY – On Monday in Kern County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join local leaders and workers to highlight regional efforts on jobs and economic development. This follows the Governor’s stop in Fresno last week where he launched the framework for the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint.

WHEN: Monday, November 25 at approximately 11 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor Newsom Twitter page, CA Governor Facebook page, CA Governor YouTube page, and CA Governor Instagram.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9 a.m., Monday, November 25.

