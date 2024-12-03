From Bones to Ultrasounds: Pre-K Students Get Hands-On at ASC

Dr. Thomas Teaching Pre-Schoolers

OCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal Surgical Center (ASC) opened its doors to students from H Academy Childcare Center for a special educational visit. Located just down the road from ASC, H Academy’s Pre-K students, aged 3 to 4, had the opportunity to learn about bones, X-rays, and the fascinating world of veterinary medicine.The visit was inspired by H Academy’s recent studies on bones and X-rays, making ASC the perfect destination to bring their curriculum to life.Event HighlightsThe Pre-K students were guided through ASC by the dedicated team, which included Christina Langhorn, who coordinated the visit; Alyssa Rodriguez, who led the tour and captured fun group photos; and Dr. Tomas Infernuso, ASC’s founder and lead surgeon:• Exploring patient X-rays and learning how veterinarians use them to care for animals.• An interactive demonstration with the ultrasound machine, which captivated the students. They were excited and fascinated as they explored a new world of wonder, seeing bones and soft tissues in their own hands.• A behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital, including examination rooms and equipment.• A lively Q&A session where students eagerly asked questions about animal care and veterinary medicine.“Thank you again, today was perfect!” said Arielle, co-founder of H Academy, reflecting on the visit. She and the teaching assistants expressed their heartfelt gratitude for ASC’s hospitality and the enriching experience.About H Academy Childcare CenterH Academy is a NYS-licensed Pre-K Academy in Oceanside, NY, dedicated to providing students with a well-rounded foundation academically, emotionally, physically, and socially. Their hands-on 'Creative Curriculum' aligns with NYS Common Core and Next Generation Learning Standards, preparing students for Kindergarten while fostering creativity, confidence, and critical thinking.Fostering Community and EducationThis visit aligns with ASC’s mission to actively contribute to the local community and inspire the next generation of animal advocates. By opening their doors to young learners, ASC provided a unique opportunity for students to connect with veterinary medicine in a meaningful way.Future Visits WelcomeASC welcomes schools of all ages and sizes to schedule similar visits, offering students an engaging glimpse into the veterinary world while promoting education and compassion for animals.Visual and Media AssetsWe invite you to view the reel created by Alyssa Rodriguez, and view fun images capturing the day’s most memorable moments.About Animal Surgical CenterLocated in Oceanside, NY, Animal Surgical Center specializes in pet surgeries, physical therapy, and regenerative medicine. Our mission is to save as many animals as possible by providing excellent service at a fair price. For more information, please visit our website, www.asc.vet , or follow us on social media, @animalsurgicalcenter.

