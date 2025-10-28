Hunger Strike™ Launches National Effort to End Hunger

Hunger Strike Logo

Rotary Club Members, Harvest Against Hunger, Our Mayberry and No Kid Hungry Partner Together in New Initiative

We launched a pilot and it was a smash hit. We had the majority of our Rotary Clubs engaged. We raised enough money to distribute over 4 million servings of healthy food to people that needed it.” — Chris Nakea, National Hunger Strike Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A grassroots fundraising campaign launched by Rotary Clubs in Washington state to fight hunger has grown into a national movement. After two years of success in the Pacific Northwest, the Hunger Strike campaign has partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national initiative to end childhood hunger, to unite communities and expand its reach across the United States.

“We launched a pilot and it was a smash hit. We had the majority of our Rotary Clubs engaged. We raised enough money to distribute more than 4 million servings of healthy food to people who needed it,” said Chris Nakea, National Hunger Strike Committee Chair. “The success we experienced begged the question—could we do more and have a greater impact to help even more people?”

Hunger Strike was created through a partnership between Our Mayberry, a fundraising technology company that connects charities with businesses and communities, and Harvest Against Hunger, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit program of Rotary District 5030.

“Our Mayberry was founded to help nonprofits scale their impact by connecting generosity and commerce,” said Shawn Tacey, CEO of Our Mayberry. “Through the Hunger Strike platform, we’re demonstrating how technology can unite businesses, communities, and service organizations to make measurable, lasting change in the fight against hunger.”

Food Insecurity on the Rise:

Food insecurity has reached its highest level in more than a decade. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 13.5 percent of households—nearly 47 million people—struggled with food insecurity in 2023, a sharp increase from 2022. Families with children, single-parent households, and communities of color are the most affected.

The end of pandemic-era programs, such as expanded SNAP benefits and universal school-meal waivers, has left many families without support. Rising food and housing costs have worsened the problem, while federal budget cuts have removed more than $1 billion from programs that connect local farms with schools and food banks.

The ongoing federal government shutdown has intensified the strain. With funding halted for agencies such as the USDA, more than 41 million SNAP recipients and millions served through the WIC program face interruptions in aid. Food banks across the country report record demand as federal deliveries and support services are delayed.

A Call to Action:

“Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger, and hosting a fundraiser in your community is an easy way to make an impact,” said Jessica Bomberg, Director of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. “Just $10 can help provide 100 meals to kids.”

The campaign’s national momentum has drawn the support of new partners. Lucky Strike Entertainment, a leading operator of family entertainment venues, joined as a national sponsor and will host Bowling Challenge events at select locations to raise awareness and funds.

Bowling is one of several Hunger Strike Live event challenges that make fundraising both competitive and fun. Other challenges include a live online trivia contest where participants play along during the Hunger Strike Quiz Game Show, streamed in real time on YouTube. Together, these interactive events turn local gatherings into a nationwide movement of Rotarians and supporters uniting to end hunger.

Uniting Communities:

Funds raised through Hunger Strike support both local and national anti-hunger programs.

- Rotary Clubs choose their own local hunger-relief beneficiaries.

- Our Mayberry powers the campaign’s digital fundraising tools connecting clubs, teams, and donors.

- Harvest Against Hunger channels produce from farms to food banks.

- No Kid Hungry equips schools and nonprofits with grants and resources to feed children nationwide.

“In addition to the money raised through Hunger Strike, the level of community engagement has grown exponentially,” said David Bobanick, Executive Director of Harvest Against Hunger. “It’s empowering to see what’s possible when communities get involved and commit to making a positive change.”

Join the Movement:

To learn how you can participate or support a local Hunger Strike fundraiser, reach out to your local Rotary Club or visit www.HungerStrike.events for more information. Media inquiries: publicimage@district5030.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.