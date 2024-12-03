Bright Day Launches BLOCK PARTY, a Play-to-Learn Program In Schools Globally

Bright Day BLOCK PARTY Story Telling

Bright Day Big Blocks Focuses on Promoting Play, Theme, and Project Based Learning for Children

BLOCK PARTY is a great way to play. Play is the best way for children to learn - so natural, so comfortable - and play helps build a love for learning, forever!” — Laurel Tucker, Co-Founder Bright Day Big Blocks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Day BIG Blocks, and its partner companies, Bright Day PLAY and Bright Day Foundation is excited to let the world know they have launched a play-to-learn, in-school activity program titled Bright Day BLOCK PARTY. The program is simple for teachers and caregivers to plan and execute in just about any classroom or play space.David Krishock, Bright Day Co-Founder explains the program as follows: "the activity involves small teams of children creating a building theme, like Animals lets say. Then they design their build on paper, or an iPad, then the children gather their building materials, then build. After they build they tell a story about what they built, and finally are recognized for their accomplishment. BLOCK PARTY is simple, easy, and fun - and allows for so much teamwork, creative self-expression, and confidence building", Krishock states.He continues, "In one school the children did choose Animals as their theme - there were three teams of children, one team built a gorilla, another a cheetah, and the third team built a unicorn. Each group was given a few minutes to design, a few minutes to begin gathering their play materials, about 20 minutes to actually build, and finally each team was given a few minutes to story tell - it was marvelous, so very amazing"."We worked with partner schools in the USA and Asia to create the BLOCK PARTY program; the children used our Bright Day Big and Medium Blocks to build with because they enabled creating on a very large size and scale, but any available loose parts can be used", says Laurel Tucker, Bright Day Co-Founder."This program is perfect for pre-schools, kindergartens, and grades 1 through 3, it can be planned and executed indoor or out, can be accomplished in under one hour or can be extended beyond that, teachers and care-givers have control over how the program can work in their space, their time, and with their materials. The key aspects to the program or activity are - its child-directed, it gives children an opportunity to play - to dream about what they want to build, what themes they love most, then to build and in doing so collaborate and think critically, to communicate and story tell, and feel positive about what they built. Play is the best way for children to learn - and a comfortable, natural pathway is through theme and project based approaches like what BLOCK PARTY offers", she continues."We always say - seeing is believing, and it's true", says Laurel Tucker and David Krishock, "and we have attached a video of the Bright Day BLOCK PARTY program actually taking place in a progressive kindergarten, so we encourage everyone to give the video a watch, and enjoy". "The details of this play + build to learn program are 100% free of charge, Bright Day is happy to share any and all information to help launch BLOCK PARTY in schools and play center all around the world", continues Laurel Tucker.To learn even more about Bright Day BLOCK PARTY, Bright Day PLAY, Bright Day BIG Blocks, or Bright Day Foundation, a 501c3 charitable organization - contact them by phone at +1 818-914-6541, or via email at contact@brightdaybigblocks.com.

Bright Day BLOCK PARTY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.