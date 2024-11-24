PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 24, 2024 Support for women in sports

Tolentino: Cavite TOL Patriots to compete in inaugural WMPBL league In support of women in sports, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is organizing a team that will compete in the inaugural tournament of the Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL). Called the Cavite TOL Patriots, the all-women's basketball squad will be overseen by Tolentino as team manager. Tryouts for the team were held from November 23 to 24 at the Tolentino Sports Complex in Tagaytay City. More than a hundred Pinay ballers showed up for the tryouts, mostly coming from Cavite and nearby provinces like Batangas and Rizal, as well as Metro Manila. Other aspirants, who learned about the tryouts in social media hail from as far as Davao. "By forming this team to represent our province of Cavite, we are giving Filipina ballers an opportunity to showcase their skills in an all women's professional basketball tournament," said Tolentino, a long-time supporter of youth and sports development. "I also hope that with more venues being opened for women athletes, such as the WMPBL, the skill and competitive level of Filipina basketball players will improve, in the same way that our men's team, Gilas, has performed well in regional and international competitions," he pointed out. Coach Norman Manguinao led the tryouts, which were also attended by the senator's eldest son, Tagaytay Councilor Micko Tolentino, and Coach Angelica Valera of Cavite State University. John Kallos, an official from the WMPBL, gave the hopefuls a pep talk to encourage them to continue developing their skills in pursuit of their basketball dream. The very first tournament of the WMPBL will kick off in January next year. Suporta sa kababaihang atleta Tolentino: Cavite TOL Patriots, sasabak sa WMPBL Bilang pagsuporta sa mga kababaihang atleta, pangungunahan ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino ang pagbuo ng isang koponan na lalahok sa kauna-unahang tournament ng Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL). Ang koponan, na tatawaging Cavite TOL Patriots, ay pangangasiwaan ni Tolentino bilang team manager. Nagsagawa ng tryouts ang koponan mula Nobyembre 23-24 sa Tolentino Sports Center sa lungsod ng Tagaytay. Lumahok ang mahigit 100 manlalaro, na karamihan ay mga taga Cavite at mga karatig na lugar tulad ng Batangas, Rizal, at Metro Manila. May ilan ding nag tryout na nagmula pa sa Davao. "Sa pagbuo ng koponang ito na kakatawan sa lalawigan ng Cavite, binibigyan natin ng oportunidad ang mga kababaihan na ipakita ang kanilang husay sa isang all women's professional basketball tournament," pahayag ni Tolentino, na matagal nang sumusuporta sa kabataan at sports development. "Umaasa rin ako na sa pagbubukas ng mga liga tulad ng WMPBL, ay tataas din ang skill at competitive level ng Pinay basketball players. Gaya ng Gilas, ang ating men's national basketball team, na mahusay ang ipinakikita sa regional at international competitions," dagdag nya. Pinangunahan ni Coach Norman Manguinao ang tryouts, na dinaluhan din nina Tagaytay Councilor Micko Tolentino, panganay na anak ng senador, at Coach Angelica Valera ng Cavite State University. Dumating din si John Kallos Ng WMPBL, na humikayat sa mga kalahok na iangat ang kanilang galing sa basketball para marating ang kanilang mga pangarap. Sisimulan ang unang tournament ng WMPBL sa Enero ng susunod na taon.

