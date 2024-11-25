Dasha Davies, President/CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc., Releases Groundbreaking Book on AI and Cybersecurity

BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow Stealth-ISS Group Inc Dasha Davies CMMC CCA Dasha Davies CISO 2024

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasha Davies, President and Chief Information Security Officer of Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a leading cybersecurity consulting firm based in Tampa, Florida, has announced the release of her highly anticipated book, which explores the critical intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. In this thought-provoking publication, Davies emphasizes the urgent need for understanding the cybersecurity risks and ethical implications inherent in the integration of AI into everyday operations.

“With the rapid adoption of AI technologies across various sectors, it’s crucial that we address the associated cybersecurity challenges and ethical considerations,” said Davies. This book is designed for a diverse audience, including IT security professionals, technology policymakers, AI ethics researchers, and the general public, providing an accessible overview of how AI is reshaping data privacy and security practices.

With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, Davies has led numerous high-stakes projects for defense contractors, federal agencies, and major sporting events, including the Olympics and Formula 1. Recognized for her strategic vision, she was honored with the Innovator CISO 2024 award in December 2024 for her impactful contributions to the IT landscape. Clients and industry leaders alike appreciate her pragmatic and client-focused approach, which delivers customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet evolving threats.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, assisting enterprises in navigating the complexities of information security, risk management, and compliance. Their range of services includes consulting, risk assessment, incident response, and managed security, ensuring that clients have robust defense mechanisms against today’s digital threats.

Davies’s book serves as a timely resource in an increasingly AI-driven world, discussing essential topics such as AI-driven security threats, the importance of secure AI integrations, and strategies for safeguarding both personal and corporate data. It is a must-read for anyone concerned with the future of secure and ethical AI technologies.

For more details on this transformative publication or to secure a copy, visit Amazon. To learn more about Stealth-ISS Group Inc. and its cybersecurity services, please visit www.stealth-iss.com.

