UNEP Executive Director statement on the closing of COP29

Climate crunch time is here. COP29 has delivered a hard-fought deal. This is at a time when science tells us that without action, climate impacts will only intensify further. COP29 has now secured a foundation on which we must now rapidly build. However, we must be clear, ambition and promises are only as good as the action and delivery that backs them up. We therefore need to see more transparent, inclusive progress on finance, on mitigation and on adaptation. The UN Environment Programme will continue to work with all parties and stakeholders to ensure that climate finance is mobilised in the most effective way, with maximum impact on the ground for communities that need it the most.

Next, all eyes turn to the NDC 3.0 February deadline. All member states must now stretch ambition to ensure we can live up to the 1.5°C promise. The NDC plans can unleash a wave of resilient economic growth, new jobs and address cost of living challenges. The G20 must lead, and lead quickly. The road to Belém must be one of concerted action and living up to commitments. There is no other way.