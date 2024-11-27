Jamie Knee, Global Wine Communicator in Santa Barbara

Jamie Knee Recognized Among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in the Alcohol Beverage Industry

I am deeply honored to be included among such remarkable women in wine from around the globe,” Jamie said. “This recognition inspires me to continue sharing wine through education and storytelling”” — Jamie Knee, Petite Wine Traveler

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Knee Recognized Among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in the Alcohol Beverage IndustryA Global Advocate for Wine Education and StorytellingJamie Knee, founder of Petite Wine Traveler and the Montecito Wine Society, has been named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in the Alcohol Beverage Industry by WINWSA ( Women in Wine & Spirits Awards). This prestigious recognition highlights Jamie’s innovative contributions to wine education, global tourism, and her ability to create memorable, engaging experiences for wine enthusiasts around the world.The annual WINWSA list celebrates women who are shaping the future of the wine and spirits industry through leadership, creativity, and impact. This year’s honorees were selected from 26 countries, reflecting the diversity and global influence of the industry’s top innovators.“I am deeply honored to be included among such remarkable women from around the globe,” Jamie said. “This recognition inspires me to continue sharing the beauty and culture of wine through education and storytelling, connecting people across borders one glass at a time.”A Trailblazer in Wine EducationKnown for her vibrant approach to wine education, Jamie has built a career blending her passion for wine with her love for travel and storytelling. Through her platforms, Montecito Wine Society and Petite Wine Traveler, Jamie curates unique wine experiences that span from her home base in Santa Barbara to renowned wine regions like France, Italy, and Spain.Jamie’s work includes hosting wine tastings at luxury resorts, restaurants, and private events, as well as leading immersive wine tours for travelers seeking an insider’s perspective on the world of wine. Her expertise, combined with her ability to weave compelling narratives about winemakers and their regions, has made her a sought-after voice in the wine industry.About Jamie KneeWith a background in lifestyle marketing and a passion for connecting people through wine, Jamie has dedicated her career to making wine education approachable and exciting. Her expertise has been featured in both local and international wine events, and she continues to inspire audiences by highlighting the stories, traditions, and innovations behind every bottle she shares.To view the full list of this year’s WINWSA Top 50 honorees, visit: http://www.winwsa.com/wws50-2024/page/ To contact Jamie Knee:jamieknee@petitewinetraveler.comSocial Media @petitewinetraveler

