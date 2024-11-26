Celebrity Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Donates $20K Smile Makeover to Support Cancer Research at Star-Studded Angel Ball Gala

With the songwriter, Philanthropist and Socialite Denise Eisenberg Rich with the famous " Alfie" from "Emily in Paris", Lucien Laviscount with the Entrepreneur and Politician Andrea Catsimatidis

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving season, Dr. Radwa Saad , celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Dent Blanche Dental , reflects on gratitude and the power of giving back. Known for her commitment to excellence in dentistry and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Saad joined forces with Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation for Cancer Research at the 2024 Angel Ball Gala to make a meaningful difference. Held at the glamorous Cipriani Wall Street, the event brought together high-profile guests to raise essential funds for cancer research, honoring those who have been impacted by the disease.At the gala, Dr. Saad made a heartfelt donation: a smile makeover valued at $20,000. The donation symbolizes more than just cosmetic transformation—it represents the joy and confidence that a beautiful smile can bring, especially for those who may have endured difficult journeys. Dr. Saad’s contribution holds deep personal significance, honoring her late father, who passed away from cancer. “I am grateful to support Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation, which funds innovative cancer research and provides hope for families,” said Dr. Saad. “Giving back in this way is my way of showing gratitude and honoring my father’s memory.”A Star-Studded Evening Supporting a Worthy CauseThe Angel Ball, founded by renowned songwriter Denise Eisenberg Rich in memory of her daughter Gabrielle, continues to be one of New York City’s premier philanthropic events, known for its elegance and impactful mission. This year, the gala was attended by a glittering lineup of influential figures, including Liz Elting, CEO of The Elizabeth Elting Foundation; Keiko Aoki, of Benihana Restaurants; Monique Rodriguez, the American Entrepreneur and CEO of Mielle, Lisa Pongrass, CEO of Canvas and Hyde; Prof Dr. Ahmed Elgammal the International AI expert, CEO of Playform.ai and the founder of Art and AI lab at Rutgers University, and Andrea Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes. Also lighting up the evening was the charming Lucien Laviscount, better known as “Alfie” from *Emily in Paris*, who mingled with New York's elite, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event.This year’s Angel Ball was a moving celebration of life, community, and the shared dedication to finding a cure. Hosted by the celebrated TV host and author Tamron Hall and iconic Star Jones, the event combined elegance and heartfelt purpose, creating an unforgettable evening.Dr. Saad’s commitment to the fight against cancer remains unwavering. "Cancer touches so many lives, and supporting research is essential to bringing hope to those affected," Dr. Saad shared. "As a cosmetic dentist, giving back through my craft is a privilege, and I am honored to support Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s remarkable work."The evening reached a high note with a powerful performance by hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, who entertained the audience with his high-energy set, adding to the gala's vibrant spirit and sense of unity among guests. Together, attendees celebrated and supported Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation, which continues to champion groundbreaking cancer research.Dent Blanche Dental: Redefining Luxury in DentistryDr. Saad’s practice, Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ, has become synonymous with luxury, innovation, and compassionate care. Widely regarded as one of the top cosmetic dental practices on the East Coast, Dent Blanche Dental provides an elevated experience, offering same-day smile makeovers through cutting-edge CADCAM technology in a serene, nature-inspired setting.For Dr. Saad, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on gratitude and recognize the privilege of helping others. Her support of Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation underscores her dedication to both her patients and her community, and her contributions exemplify the power of a radiant smile to inspire hope and healing.Dr. Radwa Saad: Host of The Wonder Tooth Podcast In addition to her work as a top cosmetic dentist, Dr. Radwa Saad is the host of The Wonder Tooth, a popular podcast where she shares expert insights on oral health and wellness. Available on Spotify, Google, and Apple Podcasts, The Wonder Tooth has gained a dedicated following for its accessible, practical advice and tips on dental care, from finding the right dentist to debunking common myths about oral hygiene. Dr. Saad’s commitment to educating the public aligns with her dedication to patient care, helping listeners achieve healthier smiles.For more information on Dr. Radwa Saad and Dent Blanche Dental, visit [DentBlancheDental.com] ( http://www.dentblanchedental.com ).Dent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, NJEmail: Dr.Saad@dentblanchedental.comPhone: (609) 890-1888About Dent Blanche DentalDent Blanche Dental, founded by Dr. Radwa Saad, is a luxury dental practice in Princeton, NJ, specializing in high-end cosmetic and restorative dental services. Known for its innovative approach to smile transformations, Dent Blanche Dental combines state-of-the-art technology with an opulent, relaxing environment, making it one of the nation’s most exclusive dental destinations.

Fix your Smile in 1 day at Dent Blanche Dental

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.