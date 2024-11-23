PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 23, 2024 Villanueva to TUPAD Beneficiaries: "Patuloy Magsumikap Para sa Masayang Pagbabago" Senator Joel Villanueva led the payout for 1000 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday, November 22, 2024. Each beneficiary received P5,000 for their 10 days of work under the program. Villanueva, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, emphasized the importance of continuous hard work and dedication in transforming our lives and advancing our communities. "Patuloy po tayong magsumikap para magkaroon ng masayang pagbabago sa ating buhay at sa ating mga komunidad," he said. "Bunga po ng inyong pagod at hirap ang sweldo n'yo ngayong araw. Kaya wala po kayong utang na loob kahit kanino. Deserve po ninyo ang payout ngayong araw," Villanueva stressed. As part of his efforts to further support displaced workers, Senator Villanueva is championing the institutionalization of the TUPAD Program through Senate Bill No. 132. The proposed measure aims to include both formal and informal workers as eligible beneficiaries, ensure payment of 100% of the prevailing minimum wage rate, offer project durations ranging from 10 to 90 days, penalize commission cuts, job-sharing schemes, and the presence of ghost beneficiaries. The Senate Committee Report on the 2025 General Appropriations Bill proposes a Php 34.676 billion for the TUPAD program next year. "Our priority is to establish more cash-for-work programs that will not only provide immediate financial support but also enhance the skills of our displaced workers," Villanueva said. The TUPAD Program serves as a vital tool in addressing the needs of workers affected by economic challenges, offering them temporary employment while also fostering skills development.

