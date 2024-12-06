Global Outdoor Supply Launches BlocUSA.com as Exclusive U.S. Importer of BLOC Eyewear

Global Outdoor Supply announces partnership with BLOC Eyewear, and the launch of BlocUSA.com.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Outdoor Supply is pleased to announce a partnership with BLOC Eyewear, and the launch of BlocUSA.com, a dedicated website designed to enhance the shopping experience for American customers seeking high-performance eyewear and tactical products from the renowned British brand, BLOC Eyewear.

As the exclusive importer of BLOC Eyewear in the United States, Global Outdoor Supply is committed to making the full range of Bloc’s products easily accessible. With over three decades of experience, BLOC Eyewear and BLOC Tactical are celebrated for their cutting-edge designs, exceptional durability, and superior UV protection. This new website marks a significant step in bringing BLOC’s top-tier offerings directly to American consumers, ensuring faster shipping times and localized customer service.

In addition to the launch of BlocUSA.com, Global Outdoor Supply has established multiple partnerships with distributors and retailers across the U.S., expanding the availability of BLOC Eyewear products in stores nationwide. Customers can now find their favorite BLOC styles in various retail locations, as well as online.

Key features of BlocUSA.com include:

- Full Product Range: From sports eyewear and fashion-forward designs to military-grade tactical protection, all Bloc products are available for purchase.

- User-Friendly Interface: Optimized for easy navigation and mobile access, making it simple to find the perfect pair of eyewear or tactical gear.

- Exclusive U.S. Offers: Special promotions and deals available only to U.S. customers.

- Local Customer Support: A dedicated U.S. support team to assist with inquiries, orders, and product information.

“We’re excited to bring BLOC Eyewear and BLOC Tactical’s premium products to the U.S. market more directly,” said Michael Hou, Sales Manager at Global Outdoor Supply. “The new website allows us to better serve American customers, offering them the same exceptional quality and design that have made BLOC a trusted name globally, now complemented by faster delivery and dedicated local support.”

BLOC Eyewear and BLOC Tactical are known for their commitment to innovation, safety, and style. Their product lines cater to a wide range of customers, including outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, military personnel, and tactical professionals, ensuring that everyone finds the right eyewear for their needs.

About Global Outdoor Supply

Global Outdoor Supply was born from a passion for adventure and exploration. With a keen eye for quality and a commitment to excellence, we source gear from around the globe to enhance every outdoor experience.

About BLOC Eyewear and BLOC Tactical

Founded in 1988, BLOC Eyewear has consistently led the way in sports and performance eyewear design. Through BLOC Tactical, the company extends its expertise to professional and military-grade eyewear, ensuring customers receive the best in eye protection for any activity. With a focus on quality, affordability, and cutting-edge technology, BLOC has established itself as a global leader in the eyewear industry.

For more information, visit BlocUSA.com and explore the exciting range of products available.

