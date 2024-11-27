Art PR Agency JPR Media Group presents Songs of the Gypsies exhibition by Jan Fabre at Mucciaccia Gallery

Credit to "Jan Fabre"

JPR Media Group works with Mucciaccia Gallery in Mayfair, London on Songs of the Canaries and Songs of the Gypsies exhibitions for Belgian artist Jan Fabre.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Art PR Agency JPR Media Group works with Mucciaccia Gallery in Mayfair , London on Songs of the Canaries and Songs of the Gypsies exhibitions for Belgian artist Jan Fabre.The upcoming art exhibition Songs of the Gypsies (A Tribute to Django Reinhardt and Django Gennaro Fabre), a solo show by worldwide known Belgian artist Jan Fabre will open at Mucciaccia Gallery London. It constitutes the second and final chapter of a new body of works never before exhibited, meticulously carved in white Carrara marble, after the successful opening of its first chapter Songs of the Canaries (A Tribute to Emiel Fabre and Robert Stroud), running until November 23rd.

About Songs of the GypsiesCurated by Dimitri Ozerkov, it presents brand-new impressive pieces made with the sculptural stone from centuries-old tradition but enlivened by the visionary Belgian master Jan Fabre, alongside an astonishing collection of colourful, original drawings.The heart of the exhibition consists of three large marble sculptures combining iconographic tradition and contemporary innovation, personal life and universal meanings.Fabre weaves the image of an out of scale child - his son at the age of 5 1/2 months but as tall as his father - into a symphony of existence.The dramaturgy of the exhibition begins on a personal note: he named his firstborn son Django Gennaro, where Django refers to Django Reinhardt, a Belgian virtuoso gypsy jazz guitarist, acclaimed by musicians of all genres as brilliant and innovative. Reinhardt had managed to excel and invent a personal musical genre from a major disadvantage: a severe impairment in his left hand from an accident as a boy.The artist chose to dedicate the exhibition to these two important people in his life, sources of inspiration for his art. From this intimate starting point, the rhythm of life stretches and swells into a universal cadence.The delicate forms of babies take on a metaphysical dimension in Fabre's hands, beckoning us to reflect on the mystery of creation, the fragility of existence and the elusive chase for spiritual transcendence. These ethereal creatures are also jazzed-up messengers, inviting us to orchestrate their existential exploration.Indeed, music plays a central role in this exhibition. Reinhardt's gypsy jazz and life appear on sculptures and drawings as symbols very dear to Jan Fabre, who grew up indeed with his music thanks to the passion and musical knowledge of his father Edmond Fabre.In the setup, everything is immersed in the colours of the childish painting with which his son Django paints on A4 sheets without rules or fears a world without boundaries or appearances as if it were an improvised and eternal jam session drawn by four hands between father and son.Like a multi-dimensional musical score that transports us to the notes of "Minor Swing," "Nuages," or "Manoir de Mes Rêves," - Reinhardt's most famous pieces - the works transport us to a world of concrete dreams, of lives made of art.

