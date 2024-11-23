Unisense revolutionary AI solution addresses the Real Estate Market opportunity for a Behavioral Shift

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With generative AI reshaping personalized buying experiences, Unisense’s new tech is set to redefine how buyers and agents connect, collaborate, and choose the perfect property. This innovation brings a new energy to the buying process, making it more engaging, responsive, and aligned with buyers' evolving preferences.

Unisense, a leader in AI-powered consumer behavior solutions, is excited to announce its latest breakthrough for the real estate industry: a patent-backed, AI-driven technology that promises to redefine buyer engagement and decision-making.

Building on the success of its Blueprint Tech, widely adopted in visually aesthetic categories, Unisense's new solution combines generative AI with deep behavioral insights, creating a timely solution as Gen AI becomes mainstream and the demand for personalized buying experiences surges.

The newly awarded "Multi-User Collective Preferences Profile" patent introduces an innovative framework for real estate transactions by allowing multiple decision-makers to integrate their preferences into a unified profile, enhancing the buying experience through collaboration. This solution enables more aligned decision-making, offering recommendations based on evolving buyer preferences and providing insights that adjust in real-time. As recent commission rule changes reshape the market, Unisense’s Blueprint Tech is set to elevate the buyer experience with a data-driven approach.

By tapping into complex buyer behaviors and uniting diverse preferences, Unisense's Blueprint Tech empowers agents, developers, and investors to provide uniquely aligned recommendations—a shift that promises to redefine the real estate buying journey with behavioral insights and generative AI at the core.

“The timing for this transformative behavioral shift in real estate is ideal,” said Anand Ramani, CTO of Unisense. “Our patent and Blueprint Tech create a foundation for understanding buyer needs on a deeper level. With generative AI, we’re thrilled to foster a more engaging, collaborative experience that truly reflects both individual preferences and shared visions.”

Kevin Jaskowiak, CMO of Unisense and former executive at Realtor.com, added, “Our AI-driven approach equips real estate professionals to meet the market’s evolving demands. With behavioral insights at the core, agents can adapt quickly, offering buyers experiences that feel tailored and intuitive, keeping them ahead of market trends."

The Chandani twins, Luv and Kush, co-owners of the Chandani Group (www.chandanigroup.com), which has driven over $3 billion in real estate transaction value, emphasize the importance of this innovation:

“Buyers today want meaningful engagement and experiences that truly resonate,” said Luv Chandani. “This kind of platform empowers agents with the tools to create a client journey that feels personal and relevant, which is critical in today’s dynamic market.”

Kush Chandani added, “The timing couldn’t be better for real estate to embrace behavioral intelligence. Generative AI solutions allow agents and buyers to collaborate more effectively, making the buying process smoother and more satisfying for everyone involved.”

About Unisense

Unisense is an AI-driven consulting firm that combines cutting-edge technology with deep insights into consumer behavior. The company’s innovative solutions help businesses across retail, real estate, and other industries navigate market complexities, aligning business strategies with consumer needs for maximum impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

