NATO PA Highlights Value of Transatlantic Alliance Bond in Uncertain World

MONTRÉAL – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly opened its annual session on Friday with an appeal for a strengthened transatlantic Alliance to boost defence and deterrence in a dangerous world.

“The geopolitical situation is changing daily, and instability and uncertainty are on the rise ... The coming decades will be more challenging,” cautioned Julie Dzerowicz, Head of Canada’s Delegation to the NATO PA.

At the start of the four-day session in Montréal, she told a news conference that the transatlantic Alliance “is vitally important in ensuring continued peace and deterring war”.

More than 260 parliamentarians from NATO and partner countries are attending the Assembly’s annual session, including New Zealand, which is sending a delegation for the first time.

Debate is set to focus on the war in Ukraine, NATO transformation in the face of threats posed by Russia and other authoritarian powers, and the full range of other security challenges confronting the Alliance.

The Assembly is expected to approve a series of policy recommendations for NATO governments, including recognition of Ukraine’s right to hit military targets in Russia; greater efforts to stamp out sexual violence in conflicts; enhanced efforts to prevent the leakage of key technology to hostile players; and increased investments to strengthen NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) capabilities.

Dzerowicz underscored Canada’s firm commitment to NATO and the Alliance’s pledge to increase defence spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP). “By 2029 ... we will have tripled our investments in defence and over the course of the next year, Canada’s defence spending will increase by 27%,” she noted.

Topics on the Assembly’s agenda include challenges from China and NATO security partnerships in Asia; upgrading NATO’s IAMD; ensuring security in the Western Balkans, Black Sea and Arctic regions; countering disinformation; and the military role of artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies.

Lawmakers will exchange views with top Canadian officials, NATO’s Acting Deputy Secretary General Boris Ruge; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus, and other leading officials and experts.

During Monday’s plenary sitting, the Assembly will also elect a new President to replace US Congressman Gerald E. Connolly.