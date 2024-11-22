Gonzaga Symphony to Present Winter Program Nov. 25 with Violinist ...

The Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra will present its winter program with a three-part performance conducted by Kevin Hekmatpanah and featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Itamar Zorman.

The performance is Monday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus.

The performance will open with Rimsky-Korsakov's colorful and imaginative masterpiece Capriccio Espagnol, followed by Tchaikovsky’s powerfully epic and dramatic tone poem Francesca da Rimini. The final act will be Paganini’s “fiendishly virtuosic” First Violin Concerto.

The Paganini is the portion of the evening featuring Zorman, the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Borletti-Buitoni Trust award. He has also won numerous competitions including the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition, the 2010 International Violin Competition of Freiburg and the 2010 Julliard Berg Concerto Competition.

Born in Tel Aviv to a family of musicians, Zorman began his studies at the age of 6 at the Israeli Conservatory of Music. He went on to receive his bachelor of music from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance and his master of music from the Julliard School. From there he become a well-traveled soloist, earning several more degrees and performing with the American Symphony Orchestra in Carnegie Hall, the Tokyo Symphony in Japan’s Suntory Hall, as well as the Jerusalem Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Haifa Symphony and the Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

For more information about this or other Gonzaga Music Department concerts, please call 509-313-6733 or visit the orchestra’s website.

The Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra with guest soloist Itamar Zorman perform on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. Tickets are $18-$24, or $5 for those with Gonzaga ID, and available via the Gonzaga University Ticket Center or at the Myrtle Woldson box office, open noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.