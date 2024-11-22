AMO Agents interdict vessel attempting to smuggle 13 undocumented migrants

MIAMI – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Marine Interdiction Agents intercepted a vessel with 13 undocumented migrants attempting to reach the coast of south Florida.

On Nov.15, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the crew of a Marine Interdiction unit detected a vessel navigating without lights. The vessel, a 25-foot white twin-engine cuddy cabin, failed to comply with agents’ orders to stop.

Agents initiated pursuit and brought the vessel to a stop. Upon securing the vessel, agents found multiple individuals on board.

Marine Interdiction Agents boarded the vessel and discovered 13 undocumented migrants being smuggled onboard. 9 adult males, 3 adult females, 1 minor, all Chinese nationals. A total of 15 individuals, including two suspected smugglers, were detained.

No injuries were reported among the agents or the individuals on the vessel.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.

For additional news releases and other AMO information, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.