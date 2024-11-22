NEWS RELEASE: DLIR REVAMPS UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DLIR REVAMPS UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2024

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will launch its new Unemployment Insurance (UI) Call Center on Nov. 25, 2024, and will launch a streamlined web inquiry form on Dec. 19, 2024. These updates are designed to improve access to the program for Hawaiʻi’s diverse population and enhance the overall customer experience.

The revamped call center will include dedicated lines for specific services such as regular unemployment claims, fraud and identity theft, overpaid benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and employer services. Callers will be guided through a menu to connect with staff specialists, while on-hold messages will provide information about UI requirements and answers to frequently asked questions.

“The upgrades will assist the public in obtaining information and support through improved navigation and language access,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re continuing to roll out upgrades to the existing portal while developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe.”

The call center will offer direct menu options in multiple languages, including English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. Callers can also access additional interpreter services for other languages.

Additionally, a new web form will also streamline email inquiries. The form will be available in Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Chuukese, Marshallese and English.

“Our goal is to make the unemployment insurance system and processes as clear and easy to navigate as possible,” said UI Administrator Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “The expanded language options and new enhancements to the platform are part of our ongoing strategy and commitment to providing equitable access to services for Hawaiʻi residents.”

The Statewide UI Call Center can be reached at 808-762-5752 or toll-free at 1-833-901-2272. The new web form will be available at labor.hawaii.gov/ui. Free language assistance, including interpreter services and translated documents, remains available to support claimants.

