DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POLOLŪ TRAIL AND LOOKOUT ON MAY 3

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POLOLŪ TRAIL AND LOOKOUT MAY 3

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 25, 2025

NORTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi Island – In partnership with the Protect Pololū ʻOhana (PPO), the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program announces a temporary closure of Pololū Trail and its associated areas for maintenance. Pololū Trail will be closed to all public access on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This temporary closure will affect all access to the following areas:

Pololū Valley Lookout: No public access will be permitted to the lookout and parking area.

Pololū Trail: Hiking into the valley will be restricted.

PPO, a group made up mostly of lineal descendants of Pololū, will lead volunteer maintenance efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors and to conduct necessary upkeep of the trail, valley and surrounding environment.

May 3 will also mark the fifth annual “E Lei ʻO Pololū” event, where lei lāʻī (ti leaf lei) are interwoven and placed on the valley floor in protection and aloha of the iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) of this place.

Pololū Valley is a cherished destination for both residents and visitors and the partners appreciate the community’sunderstanding and cooperation as this important maintenance work is undertaken. This brief closure will allow the teams to address necessary tasks, ensuring the continued enjoyment and safety of this treasured site.

Public access to the Pololū Valley Lookout and trail will resume at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Residents with questions, concerns or interest in volunteering can contact the PPO at [email protected], @protectpololu on Instagram, and Protect Pololū on Facebook.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Pololū Valley Media Clips (May 19 and Aug. 29, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/32eqn7kin943u8wh78g1i/pololu_valley_media_clips-_may_19-_2022_-_august_29-_2022-1080p.mp4?rlkey=oc188x16o4ly4qnw61uituzrk&st=ifrmm4f6&dl=0

Photographs – Pololū Valley steward program (May 19, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5c0gm2ahhfi4dtrmkx4gu/ACseqdEK9Ey356vIrj0is6E?rlkey=s98psii5cxbaqnvgun5gqeear&st=p5z0e6jm&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]