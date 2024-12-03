The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing Launches Advanced Technology Marketing’s New Website

New ATM Website Designed and Developed by The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing

Newly designed and optimized website for Advanced Technology Marketing (ATM) launches to help drive new business in New England.

The new design not only showcases their unique capabilities but also makes it easier for potential clients to access critical information and connect with their team.” — Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of the newly designed and optimized website for Advanced Technology Marketing (ATM). The updated site, ATMInk.com , highlights ATM’s expertise as a Massachusetts-based Manufacturer’s Representative Company providing application engineering and technical sales support across New England.Focused on RF, IF, Microwave, and Millimeter Wave disciplines, ATM is a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced engineering solutions and expert guidance in these specialized fields. The new website offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience, allowing visitors to easily explore ATM’s technical expertise, industry applications, and the manufacturers they proudly represent.“Our goal was to create a website that reflects ATM’s leadership in the high-frequency technology space,” said Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing. “The new design not only showcases their unique capabilities but also makes it easier for potential clients to access critical information and connect with their team.”The revamped site features a modern, intuitive layout that emphasizes ATM’s key areas of expertise. It includes dedicated sections for the company’s services, the manufacturers they represent, and the innovative solutions they help bring to market. With responsive design, the website delivers a seamless experience across all devices, from desktops to smartphones.“We’re excited to have a website that truly represents our technical expertise and commitment to providing the highest level of support to our clients,” said Robyn O’Leary, Manufacturer’s Representative at Advanced Technology Marketing. “This platform allows us to better communicate our strengths and connect with businesses seeking advanced solutions in RF, IF, Microwave, and Millimeter Wave technologies.”Additionally, ATMInk.com incorporates SEO enhancements implemented by The BLU Group to increase visibility and ensure that the right audience finds their specialized services.“The new website sets ATM apart in a competitive industry, positioning them as a go-to resource for application engineering and technical sales support in New England,” Roberts added. “We are confident it will play a key role in their continued success and growth.”For more information and to explore Advanced Technology Marketing’s updated website, visit ATMInk.com.About The BLU Group - Advertising and MarketingThe BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing is a full-service agency based in La Crosse, Wisconsin . Specializing in website design, digital marketing, branding, and strategic communications, The BLU Group partners with businesses to create innovative marketing solutions that deliver measurable results.

