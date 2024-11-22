Ukrainian forensic experts collaborate with Irish authorities on document security

Forensic document experts from the Main Forensic Centre of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine exchanged best practices and enhanced co-operation on passport security and forensic document examination during a study visit to Dublin, Ireland, from 18 to 22 November. The study visit for five forensic experts, including three women and two men, was organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department, in close co-operation with the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the OSCE and the An Garda Síochána. The visit focused on passport security, including passport design considerations to mitigate forgery risks, digitalization of travel documents, and exchanging good practices and trends in forensic document examinations for criminal proceedings.

The five-day visit started with the delegation’s participation in the two-day International Passport Expert Group Meeting, organized by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, from 18 to 19 November. The International Passport Expert Group Meeting is an annual meeting intended to share good practices, discuss threats and opportunities, and to enhance close co-operation with peer organizations for long-term mutual benefit. During the two-day meeting, attendees exchanged up-to-date practices, heard presentations on passport design and ways to co-operate with external companies to design secure documents, digitalization of consular services, and updates on trends in travel document security from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Upon conclusion of the Passport Group Meeting, the delegation visited Dublin Airport and had the opportunity to meet with the Department of Justice’s Border Management Unit/Immigration Service Delivery Unit. The group exchanged valuable insights on detecting forged documents at international airports and improving workflow processes between first-line document inspectors and forensic document examiners.

Additionally, the Ukrainian representatives visited the Passport Office in Balbriggan to build on the good practices discussed at the Passport Expert Group Meeting. During this visit, they gained insights into the unit’s work in document verification and facial recognition.

The visit concluded with an introductory meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs to discuss possible opportunities to enhance co-operation on passport reform and travel document security.

The study visit was part of ongoing efforts to provide capacity-building support and key leader engagement opportunities for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine as part of an ongoing project supporting the OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in reducing the illegal crossing of borders by using a fake or stolen identity. This project is generously funded by the United States.