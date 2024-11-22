OSCE PCUz organizes training to enhance prosecutorial control over investigations into human trafficking

Between November 21 and 22 and between November 25 and 26, 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in close collaboration with the Law Enforcement Academy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, is conducting training events on the topic of improving the efficiency of prosecutorial control over the investigation of human-trafficking related crimes.

The aim of the events, held at the Law Enforcement Academy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, is to strengthen the capacity of the country’s prosecutors to effectively oversee and improve the prosecutorial control of investigations into human-trafficking cases. Two experts from the United Kingdom—former Scotland Yard police officer Bernard Gravett and human rights barrister Isabella Kirwan—are leading the training, sharing their experiences in investigating and prosecuting such crimes.

“Traffickers exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm and trauma,” Andrew Yurkovsky, PCUz Senior Project Officer, said in opening the event. “Their actions violate the most basic principles of human rights and threaten the rule of law and democratic values.”

The training covers key issues related to human trafficking, including definitions, forms of exploitation, modern recruitment methods and control mechanisms. A particular focus will be the links between human trafficking and organized crime, as well as the role of prosecutors in such investigations.

Fifty prosecutors from regional prosecutor’s offices will discuss best practices in victim protection and trauma-informed interviewing techniques. In addition, the training will address the identification of trafficking indicators, stereotypes, challenges in recognizing victims, and the preparation of material—including video evidence—for court proceedings.