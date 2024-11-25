Wellstar and Someone Cares Join Forces to Serve Vulnerable Communities in Metro Atlanta

Someone Cares partners with Wellstar to deliver accessible healthcare, including mobile services, HIV testing, and gender-affirming hormone therapy

With Wellstar’s support, we’re making great strides toward creating healthier communities by providing access to quality healthcare for those who need it most.” — Ronnie Bass

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the barriers that many face in accessing healthcare, Someone Cares, Inc. , a trusted community clinic in Marietta, has teamed up with the Wellstar Center for Health Equity to bring critical medical services to under-resourced populations across Metro Atlanta. This impactful partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to creating equitable healthcare opportunities for all.For many, scheduling a doctor's appointment is straightforward. But for those without insurance, reliable transportation, or financial stability, accessing healthcare can be an insurmountable challenge. Someone Cares, in collaboration with Wellstar, is determined to change that narrative by offering accessible, high-quality healthcare to those who need it most.A Comprehensive Approach to Community CareSomeone Cares serves as a lifeline for individuals facing significant barriers to healthcare. Their Marietta-based clinic provides a broad spectrum of services, including:Primary careAddiction treatmentBehavioral health servicesLab services, including confidential HIV/AIDS testingOnsite pharmacy supportDiagnostic testingTreatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)In addition, Someone Cares operates two mobile units that travel across Metro Atlanta, delivering vital services such as HIV and STD testing, health screenings, education, and vaccinations directly to underserved neighborhoods.The clinic also provides specialized, gender-affirming healthcare services for transgender individuals, including hormone therapy , further demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity.Expanding Care with FQHC DesignationThe partnership between Someone Cares and Wellstar began in 2023 as Someone Cares worked toward becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). Set to achieve this designation in February 2025, Someone Cares will receive federal funding to expand its services and outreach. The FQHC designation will also enable a closer collaboration with Wellstar to ensure patients have access to advanced healthcare services not available in primary care settings.Expanding Access Through Strategic PartnershipsSomeone Cares has found invaluable support through its collaboration with the Wellstar Center for Health Equity. Wellstar’s Community Clinic Network, which has been addressing health disparities across Georgia for eight years, offers tailored resources to community-based clinics like Someone Cares.These resources include:Lab services and medical imagingPatient educationReduced-cost outpatient careTelehealth servicesThis partnership enables Someone Cares to enhance its offerings, ensuring vulnerable populations in Metro Atlanta have access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services.“Someone Cares exemplifies the impact that can be achieved through partnerships,” said Ronnie Bass, Founder & CEO of Someone Cares. “With Wellstar’s support, we’re making great strides toward creating healthier communities by providing access to quality healthcare for those who need it most.”Together for a Healthier GeorgiaAs part of Wellstar’s commitment to improving health outcomes statewide, its partnership with Someone Cares underscores a shared mission to bridge the gap in healthcare access for underserved populations.About Someone Cares, Inc.Located in Marietta, GA, Someone Cares is a comprehensive healthcare provider serving underinsured and underserved communities in Metro Atlanta. With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, their services range from primary care to mobile health units, ensuring no one is left behind in their journey toward health and wellness.About the Wellstar Center for Health EquityThe Wellstar Center for Health Equity partners with community clinics across Georgia to provide equitable healthcare solutions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing health disparities.

