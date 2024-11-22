Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,215 in the last 365 days.

Congress urged by AHA, others to include workforce programs for foreign-born staff in end-of-year spending bill 

The AHA and dozens of other organizations Nov. 20 urged House and Senate leaders to include bipartisan workforce legislation in the end-of-year spending package. Specifically, the organizations asked for passage of the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act (H.R. 4942/S. 665), legislation reauthorizing a long-standing program that has incentivized approximately 20,000 foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in rural and underserved areas. In addition, the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act (H.R. 6025/S. 3211) would initiate a one-time recapture of up to 40,000 unused employment-based visas — 25,000 for foreign-born nurses and 15,000 for foreign-born physicians — to help address staffing shortages. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Congress urged by AHA, others to include workforce programs for foreign-born staff in end-of-year spending bill 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more