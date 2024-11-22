Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,215 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Addressing Rising Violence in Health Care — Insights on Collaborative Safety Strategies 

In this new "Safety Speaks" conversation, Barbara Griffith, M.D., president of Duke Raleigh Hospital, discusses the successful steps the organization has taken to address the sharp rise in workplace violence, and how reducing violent incidents requires collaboration among multiple support agencies. LISTEN NOW  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Addressing Rising Violence in Health Care — Insights on Collaborative Safety Strategies 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more