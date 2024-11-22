AHA podcast: Addressing Rising Violence in Health Care — Insights on Collaborative Safety Strategies 

In this new "Safety Speaks" conversation, Barbara Griffith, M.D., president of Duke Raleigh Hospital, discusses the successful steps the organization has taken to address the sharp rise in workplace violence, and how reducing violent incidents requires collaboration among multiple support agencies. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.