Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,215 in the last 365 days.

AHA blog: Creating a Culture of Connection — Combating Isolation and Loneliness in the Health Care Workforce 

After noticing widespread loneliness among rural hospital staff, Margo Karsten, Banner Health Western Region president and AHA Policy Board member, was inspired to cultivate a culture of connection in the workplace. She helped launch regular team member panel discussions that focused on sharing and well-being, creating a safe space for employees to be vulnerable, express personal stories of struggle and access resources. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA blog: Creating a Culture of Connection — Combating Isolation and Loneliness in the Health Care Workforce 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more