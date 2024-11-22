AHA blog: Creating a Culture of Connection — Combating Isolation and Loneliness in the Health Care Workforce 

After noticing widespread loneliness among rural hospital staff, Margo Karsten, Banner Health Western Region president and AHA Policy Board member, was inspired to cultivate a culture of connection in the workplace. She helped launch regular team member panel discussions that focused on sharing and well-being, creating a safe space for employees to be vulnerable, express personal stories of struggle and access resources. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.