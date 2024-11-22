Trade Talk: Planning for Success in 2025

Planning for Success in 2025 – Budgeting, Resources and Strategic Travel for Export Growth

As we approach 2025, West Virginia businesses can maximize their international growth opportunities by starting the year with a clear, proactive export plan. This approach includes strategic budgeting, targeted travel, and effective utilization of state and federal export resources. Here’s how companies can prepare to achieve sustainable, global success with support from the West Virginia Export Promotion Program and the U.S. Commercial Service.

Budget with Exports in Mind

Planning a budget that reflects international goals is critical. Companies should evaluate projected costs for trade shows, overseas business development, and adapting products for foreign markets. Consider allocating funds for:

Market Research : Understanding new market dynamics and consumer preferences can be a make-or-break factor in exports. Resources like the U.S. Commercial Service’s Market Intelligence can help assess demand and competition.

: Understanding new market dynamics and consumer preferences can be a make-or-break factor in exports. Resources like the U.S. Commercial Service’s Market Intelligence can help assess demand and competition. Compliance and Documentation : Ensure budget provisions for export documentation and compliance training, such as export regulations, customs processes, and product certifications.

: Ensure budget provisions for export documentation and compliance training, such as export regulations, customs processes, and product certifications. Marketing Adaptation: If exporting to a new country, ensure that marketing materials, product packaging, and branding reflect local culture and language.

Plan Travel to Key Markets

On-the-ground presence is often a significant advantage in international trade. For 2025, companies should identify key markets and events that align with their business goals and plan travel accordingly. The West Virginia Export Promotion Program offers financial assistance for:

Trade Shows and Missions : West Virginia organizes trade missions and provides grants for businesses to participate in targeted events abroad. These programs are designed to foster relationships with foreign buyers and distributors.

: West Virginia organizes trade missions and provides grants for businesses to participate in targeted events abroad. These programs are designed to foster relationships with foreign buyers and distributors. Business Development Trips: Consider taking advantage of scheduled trade missions, especially in countries identified as growth markets. The Export Promotion Program can provide financial support, market entry strategies, and access to local networks.

Leverage State and Federal Resources

West Virginia’s Export Promotion Program and the U.S. Commercial Service provide extensive support to help local businesses expand internationally. Key offerings include:

Financial Support : The West Virginia Export Promotion Program offers grants and reimbursements for eligible export activities, including marketing expenses and trade show participation. Contact the West Virginia Department of Economic Development early to check eligibility and apply.

: The West Virginia Export Promotion Program offers grants and reimbursements for eligible export activities, including marketing expenses and trade show participation. Contact the West Virginia Department of Economic Development early to check eligibility and apply. Consulting Services : Both state and federal programs offer consulting on market research, export documentation, and other essential export activities. Businesses can connect with export advisors who provide insights into specific markets, industry standards, and logistics.

: Both state and federal programs offer consulting on market research, export documentation, and other essential export activities. Businesses can connect with export advisors who provide insights into specific markets, industry standards, and logistics. Global Market Insights: Access in-depth data and market insights through the U.S. Commercial Service. This information helps businesses stay ahead of market changes and adjust strategies as needed.

Final Thoughts

To navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities of 2025, West Virginia companies should start planning now. By aligning budgets, prioritizing key markets for travel, and fully utilizing state and federal resources, they can position themselves for international growth and success. We encourage companies to reach out to the West Virginia Export Promotion Program and the U.S. Commercial Service to access a full spectrum of support for their export journey.

Together, we can make 2025 a year of expanding West Virginia’s presence on the global stage. Contact us to get started!

JESÚS VELASCO ESPÍN

Manager, International Trade

jesus.velasco@wv.gov

HANNA KRUHLOVA

Manager, International Trade

hanna.kruhlova@wv.gov

GABRIELLE DRAKE

Intern, International Trade

gabrielle.m.drake@wv.gov