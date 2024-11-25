Announcing BIOPLUS to Prevent the Spread of Avian Flu

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optibrand , a pioneer in auto-capture retinal imaging technology, has partnered with ‘The iTRAK Group of Companies’, a leader in automated biosecurity compliance solutions, to combat the global spread of Avian flu. This collaboration brings together over 120 years of combined expertise in biosecurity, agricultural production, and digital transformation to revolutionize disease prevention in the agri-food industry.Introducing BIOPLUS , a cutting-edge solution designed to create sustainable, traceable agriculture while reducing disease spread, enhancing productivity, improving food safety, and optimizing the agricultural value chain from farm to table.Key Benefits of BIOPLUS• ENHANCED BIOSECURITY: Protects against the introduction and spread of disease, safeguards humans from zoonotic illnesses, reduces crop and animal losses, and maintains food quality.• ADVANCED TRACEABILITY: Leverages geospatial data (geofencing) to monitor movements of vehicles, people, plants, animals, and minerals on and off agricultural sites.• IMPROVED WORKPLACE SAFETY: Promotes regulatory compliance, reduces workplace accidents, and enhances employee productivity.• SUSTAINABILITY MONITORING: Tracks the baseline carbon footprints to support sustainability goals.• SEAMLESS INTEGRATION: Easily integrates with existing digital infrastructure.About ‘The iTRAK Group of Companies’ (iTRAKiTRAK is at the forefront of automated biosecurity and traceability solutions for the agriculture industry. By providing secure identification systems, animal health tracking, and supply chain traceability, iTRAK offers producers a robust platform to improve disease control programs, mitigate theft, and streamline management.About OptibrandOptibrand has revolutionized retinal imaging for over 20 years with its patented auto-capture software. This non-invasive technology quickly and accurately captures retinal images for diagnostic and identification purposes, benefiting animal and human markets globally.Together, Optibrand and iTRAK are driving innovation and creating sustainable solutions for the future of agriculture.Visit BIOPLUS today to learn more about how our solutions can help prevent the spread of Avian flu and safeguard your operations and neighboring properties.________________________________________About BIOPLUSBIOPLUSis an integrated platform offering unmatched biosecurity, traceability, and sustainability monitoring for the agriculture industry. From farm to table, BIOPLUSis committed to transforming agriculture into a safer, more efficient, and sustainable sector.

