Custom Legal Marketing Wins W3 Award for Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers New Website

San Francisco, California – Custom Legal Marketing (CLM) has been honored with a prestigious W3 Award for its work on the website of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers. This marks the third time that CLM has delivered an award-winning website for the firm, showcasing their ongoing commitment to crafting meaningful digital experiences for law firms throughout the United States.

The website stands out for its focus on accessibility and usability, serving not just as a powerful lead generation engine for the trusted personal injury lawyers of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg but also as a valuable resource for the community.

Key features of the award winning website include:

Infographics: Visual representations of complex legal concepts designed to help visitors better understand personal injury laws, their rights, and the claims process.

Videos: Engaging video content provides insights into legal issues, firm values, and success stories, helping potential clients connect with the firm’s team.

Google Web Stories: Dynamic, interactive storytelling elements designed for mobile users, offering bite-sized, actionable legal advice and information.

Multi-lingual: To support Chicago’s thriving Hispanic community, the entire website for Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is available in spanish to help community members find the right abogado de accidentes automovilísticos or abogado de lesiones personales.

“Our goal has always been to make legal services more approachable and accessible,” said attorney Paul Greenberg at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg. “This website embodies that mission by providing clear, helpful information to those who need it most.”

The W3 Awards, which celebrate digital excellence across websites, marketing, and apps, recognized the Briskman Briskman & Greenberg website for its design, innovation, and utility. The site reflects CLM’s commitment to creating user-centric legal websites that stand out in a competitive market.

About Briskman Briskman & Greenberg

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg is a family-operated personal injury law firm with decades of experience helping victims and their families get the compensation they deserve after being injured in an accident.

About Custom Legal Marketing

Custom Legal Marketing offers premium law firm marketing solutions exclusively for law firms. With a focus on innovative design, SEO, and user engagement, CLM helps firms build meaningful connections with their communities and grow their practices.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm SEO and digital marketing agency for lawyers. Since 2005, CLM has been helping law firms get more cases through award-winning designs and search engine marketing.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

https://www.customlegalmarketing.com/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.