St. Johnsbury / Suspicious Circumstances

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A4009005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan                          

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024, 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, there was a large first responder presence at the Northeast Kingdom Human Services building in St. Johnsbury. Responders included State Police, St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance. It was reported that there was a potential threat to the building. State Police entered the building and cleared it. All employees returned back to work after the area was deemed safe. Police determined that at no point was there a threat to the building or staff inside.

 

 

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

