St. Johnsbury / Suspicious Circumstances
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024, 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, there was a large first responder presence at the Northeast Kingdom Human Services building in St. Johnsbury. Responders included State Police, St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance. It was reported that there was a potential threat to the building. State Police entered the building and cleared it. All employees returned back to work after the area was deemed safe. Police determined that at no point was there a threat to the building or staff inside.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.