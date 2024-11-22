LT Governor Bysiewicz and State Department of Education Commissioner Russell-Tucker Kick-off 2025 Computing Challenge

Today, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker (SDE), local officials, and Manchester Public Schools launched the 2025 Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge.

The Lt. Governor's Computing Challenge is a statewide coding competition for Connecticut students in grades 3 through 12. The “Coding for Good” challenge encourages students to create applications designed to inspire health, wellness, and positive change.

“Computer Science education, especially at an early age, allows our students the opportunity to be curious and engaged in the possibility of their future. It is such an honor to host the Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge each year and witness the inspiration and innovation of our young people. These skills give any person the opportunity to be successful regardless of their economic, social or cultural background,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “I’d like to thank our incredible partners Infosys, EdAdvance, ReadyCT, and SDE for all of their hard work getting us ready for this year’s challenge. If you are interested, visit www.ltgovcc.org to learn more about the 2025 computing challenge, which is open now and taking submissions.”

“Through computer science, students gain the skills to think critically, collaborate effectively, and address real-world challenges with innovative solutions,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “The Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge is a powerful initiative that opens the door for all students in grades 3-12 to engage with technology and fostering creativity in learning opportunities.”

The challenge was inspired by the work of the Governor's Council on Women and Girls: Subcommittee on Education and STEAM as a way to get students – regardless of their knowledge or experience in coding – excited about computer science. Since its inception, the Challenge has engaged more than 2,000 students and STEM educators statewide to support and foster the future of computer science within our State.

“We are thrilled to be the launch site for this innovative program and excited because it aligns with the commitment our district has made to STEM and career and technical education”, said Manchester Superintendent Matt Geary. “When students understand the ‘why’ of coding it inspires them to want to learn more, and this program gives them an even greater incentive.”

“I’m proud of the work that our computer science teachers have done to make coding relevant and authentic to students and I’m excited to see how our students will respond to the Lt. Governor's Computing Challenge”, said Bennet Academy Principal Megan Thomspon. “When students collaborate, create and apply their skills, amazing things can happen. I’m impressed by the hard work, perseverance and passion that Bennet students bring to their classrooms each and every day – and I know that as they tackle this latest challenge they will make us all proud.”



Eligibility to enter the challenge is open to students grades 3 through 12 with three different options of participation (concept challenge, prototype challenge, and development challenge), allowing the ability for students with no computer science experience to those that are well versed in the subject the opportunity to participate. Students may work individually or as a team to submit to one challenge. Submissions will be accepted through Friday April 4, 2025.

The Lt. Governor’s office and State Department of Education are currently looking for business and industry partners to assist with funding the challenge. If you are interested in assisting with the challenge, please contact Brianna D’Alessio at brianna.dalessio@readyct.org.