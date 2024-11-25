Capitol Seminars California Governmental Advocacy Training Is Now Customizable

CapSem government affairs training is for nonprofits, trade and professional associations, unions, state agencies, local governments, educational institutions.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "All Californians are affected by decisions made in Sacramento. Capitol Seminars' training enables attendees to understand the governmental process and promotes effective participation in ways that help ensure favorable outcomes," said Ray LeBov, Capitol Seminars' founder and CEO.Capitol Seminars' custom training sessions are tailored to address an individual's or organization's specific learning objectives. Running for as little as one hour to as much as multiple days, the interactive presentations address the essentials of the legislative process and advocacy best practices, with the deepest coverage devoted to the specific aspects the client has identified as most important.Capitol Seminars' staff conducts a complimentary pre-seminar meeting to ensure that the session will be tailored to precisely meet the needs and desires of the requester. In that way, CapSem is able to best serve an individual registrant or an organization's full membership, officers, board of directors, legislative committee, lobbyists, staff or advocacy volunteers.Custom sessions on state budget and regulatory agency advocacy as well as the hows, whats and whys involved in bill sponsorship are also available.Prepared and presented by 50-year California State Capitol veteran Ray LeBov, and other highly qualified faculty, the sessions are informative, productive, and rewarding. Providing attendees with knowledge and insight from years of experience, Capitol Seminars delivers training that is comprehensive and filled with insider knowledgeCapitol Seminars has trained more than 5,000 people to understand and participate in the state's governmental processes. Our former cookie-cutter offerings were popular but the transition to exclusively customized presentations is enabling us to better serve our clients' specific needs and wants.Custom session clients have included individuals as well as nonprofits, trade associations, individual companies, labor unions, state agencies, professional associations, local governments, and educational institutions.Ray LeBov said, "Our prime modality is presentation through Zoom, enabling us to deliver to an organization without the hassle of getting everyone to one location while still providing the one-on-one attention that is available in an in-person session. In some circumstances, in-person sessions are available upon request."Ray LeBov concluded, "We know from feedback that the sessions have proven valuable to people in many different roles and departments of a wide range of organizational entities.About Ray LeBov:A graduate of Yale University and USC Law, Ray began his legislative career in 1975 serving in various staff positions, including 12 years as counsel to the Assembly Committee on the Judiciary.Ray was later appointed Director of the Office of Governmental Affairs for the California Judicial Council, serving as the chief lobbyist for the state court system. He led the judicial branch’s successful efforts to enact landmark legislation, including the Trial Court Funding Act and the court unification constitutional amendment.After distinguished service working for two governmental branches, Ray founded Ray LeBov & Associates, an active lobbying and consulting firm, serving select clients. Inspired by his passion for government service, Ray founded Capitol Seminars in 2006 as a way to share his deep and broad knowledge to help others succeed in the Capitol arena.Ray also serves as the Executive Director of the Association for Professional Basketball Research (APBR) and is the founder/publisher/curator of Basketball Intelligence newsletter at basketballintelligence.net

