New Festive Release, The Christmas Quest: A Tale of Bravery, Friendship, and the Spirit of Giving

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Christmas, embark on a magical adventure with The Christmas Quest, a heartwarming new book that blends festive wonder with a tale of courage and compassion.Awarded The Golden Wizard Book Prize, the enchanting story follows Captain Whitebeard and his loyal crew as they navigate treacherous waters, imparting timeless lessons about bravery, selflessness, and the ultimate treasure—friendship and integrity.Inspired by the magic Christmas brings to their own family, co-authors, Harleen and Andrew, sought to capture the joy and warmth of the season while acknowledging its complexities.Harleen and Andrew, co-authors of The Christmas Quest said:“While Christmas is often filled with laughter and celebration, it can also magnify feelings of loneliness, heartache, or personal struggles.“This story is our way of honouring both the joys and challenges of the season, creating a book that brings people together through a shared sense of hope and generosity.”The Christmas Quest’s recent launch at Foxhills Country Club was a magical event, with over a hundred copies sold and guests delighted by the presence of real reindeer which added a truly festive touch to the celebration.In keeping with the book’s message of giving, Harleen and Andrew are supporting Shelter, a leading charity working to combat homelessness, by donating 10 per cent of all author royalties from The Christmas Quest via Work for Good to Shelter. Additionally, the authors have gifted 50 paperback copies of the book to the charity, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from their sale directly supporting Shelter’s vital work.Harleen and Andrew will be hosting a book signing at Shelter’s flagship store, Boutique by Shelter, in Kings Cross, London at 11am on 13th December 2024. We invite you to join us for this exciting event.Whether shared as a family read-aloud or cherished as a personal escape, this book promises to become a beloved addition to Christmas traditions for years to come."The Christmas Quest: A treasure trove of short festive fables and adventure" is now available on Amazon. About the AuthorsHarleen and Andrew Cook are storytellers driven by a passion for creating meaningful narratives that inspire and uplift. With The Christmas Quest, they have combined their love of storytelling with their dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.For more information about The Christmas Quest, please visit www.thechristmasquestbook.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.