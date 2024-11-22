507 ARW First Sergeant Inducted into the Order of the Diamond

Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles, the 507th Air Refueling Wing’s first sergeant, was presented the Order of the Diamond during a ceremony celebrating his retirement from service in the Air Force Reserve held at the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, November 16.

In the Air Force Reserve Command, the Order of the Diamond is awarded to a first sergeant, also known as a diamond, by their first sergeant peers and approved by the first sergeant functional manager at AFRC.

“The Order of the Diamond is a recognition process within the first sergeant community to distinguish a diamond among diamonds,” said Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, the 507th Air Refueling Wing command chief. “It recognizes diligence and faithful service that stands as a testament of their dedication to the enlisted corps.”

Wiseman also highlighted Scoles' influence and leadership within the wing.

“Sometimes you have people that, when they enter a room, they become the center of gravity of the environment,” Wiseman said. “With Jeremy, when people have had problems, they go right to him. In this wing it was very apparent that he has the qualities that people are drawn to and want to be like.”

Scoles, who has served over 20 years as an Okie, emphasized the importance of consistent engagement beyond the designated drill weekends.

“We’re here one weekend a month and you can’t expect to show up Saturday and hit the ground running and be effective in two days,” Scoles said. “It takes checking what’s going on throughout the month, keeping a pulse on your unit, and really looking for how you can help others and not yourself.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Scoles expressed his hopes for the future 507th ARW first sergeant that will follow him.

“I hope that whoever comes in will make it better, take it to the next level, and provide a different perspective than I provided for the past four years,” Scoles said “I ask that they always continue to look out for everybody else, and how they can help them, and how to connect them better.”

Wiseman further praised Scoles’ influence, noting his impact on other first sergeants.

“The Order of the Diamond, I believe, is a matter of intangible influence. Scoles did not only influence the diamonds here in our wing, but he was very influential in his coaching and mentoring with the diamonds within AFRC.”

Scoles’ legacy is one of genuine care, support, and unwavering dedication.

“I think my legacy is really that I cared, that I was supportive, and I was here very dedicated every day. I always looked for ways to bring resources to the wing to help Airmen in need,” he noted. “I hope that I’m leaving a legacy of relationships, dedication, and support.”

Grateful for the relationships and the journey, Scoles acknowledged the support of his colleagues.

“I just want to thank everyone for the time they’ve given me, the relationships and for being vulnerable,” he said. “I may not have been perfect in every situation, but my heart and my desire was to do nothing but help.”

Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles’ receipt of the Order of the Diamond is a testament to his exceptional service and the lasting impact he has made on the 507th Air Refueling Wing.